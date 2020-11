I have just added a new feature for long threads - this work on modern versions of Chrome, Edge and Opera (and yes, Internet Explorer 11).

When browsing a multi-page discussion the next page in order will be loaded in the background (after everything on the page has finished loading). This means by the time you hit "Next" or the page number) the page should show instantly instead of waiting for the server to respond.

Firefox and Safari do not support this feature.