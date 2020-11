Hi,

Can I please ask for entering a thread/topic to *always* open in a new window? At the moment, if you click on the "show new posts" flag icon it opens the thread in a new window, but if I click on a new topic it opens in the *same* window as the index. Inevitably, I read the new topic and then automatically close the window. And then have to "Reopen closed tab" and left-arrow to get back to the "New forum posts" index.