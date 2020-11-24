I have "Browse Geekzone with Ads" turned off, but it seems that its still showing a couple of ads down the side bar... I don't recall this happening in the past, but I haven't been visiting geekzone very often these days.. Is this new?
Are you sure you are logged in when this happens?
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Ah, I see what you mean. Will fix this in the next few minutes.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Fixed now - it only happened in the sub-forums index page listing.
Thanks for letting me know.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
freitasm:
Fixed now - it only happened in the sub-forums index page listing.
Thanks for letting me know.
Awesome thanks MF!