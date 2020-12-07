Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneFirefox and GZ
networkn

27266 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280297 7-Dec-2020 11:17
Send private message

I primarily use firefox and over the past month or so, after some time, on two computers, certain buttons and features won't work without closing firefox entirely and re-opening. The most frustrating one is the Quick Reply button. It "clicks" but nothing happens.

 

I have tried reinstalling firefox, and removing all addons, refreshing it and it's still happening. I am not blaming the site, but I'd really like to know what's making it happen. I can't click send in a PM at the same time it happens.

 

I don't recall the same thing happening in Chrome (don't tell me to just use Chrome I have other unrelated issues with Chrome!).

 

Any ideas?

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73920 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617424 7-Dec-2020 11:30
Send private message

Just a test with "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:83.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/83.0"




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73920 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617425 7-Dec-2020 11:31
Send private message

Posting again, same browser.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73920 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617426 7-Dec-2020 11:32
Send private message

By the way, This is a Windows Sandbox instance, with a fresh Firefox install, nothing else on this box.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



networkn

27266 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617428 7-Dec-2020 11:36
Send private message

Yeah, it's very random. Usually once it happens, any tab in that Window (I often have multiple FF Windows open with loads of tabs) is affected. Today, opening a new tab didn't have the same issue.

 

This post I had to close the tab and open a new one.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617430 7-Dec-2020 11:39
Send private message

I use Firefox as my only browser and never had any issues. Extension causing this for you perhaps?




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2617431 7-Dec-2020 11:40
Send private message

networkn:

 

Yeah, it's very random. Usually once it happens, any tab in that Window (I often have multiple FF Windows open with loads of tabs) is affected. Today, opening a new tab didn't have the same issue.

 

This post I had to close the tab and open a new one.

 

 

Since you like to have multiple and loads of tabs, my recommendation is to migrate to chrome. it handles massive amount of tabs far better (long as you have the ram)

 

 

 

Honestly though, it sounds like for whatever reason the JS isn't loading for you.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

networkn

27266 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617432 7-Dec-2020 11:41
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

I use Firefox as my only browser and never had any issues. Extension causing this for you perhaps?

 

 

I've removed everything except my password manager which I can't practically remove.



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2617433 7-Dec-2020 11:42
Send private message

networkn:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

I use Firefox as my only browser and never had any issues. Extension causing this for you perhaps?

 

 

I've removed everything except my password manager which I can't practically remove.

 

 

paranoid firewall doing some filtering? 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Amosnz
545 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2617435 7-Dec-2020 11:44
Send private message

I use Firefox and the only issue I've had recently is occasionally not being able to pull a tab out into its own window (not gz related).  Most of the time its fine but then suddenly it won't do it until all FF windows are closed.




Speedtest

networkn

27266 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617438 7-Dec-2020 11:51
Send private message

Amosnz:

 

I use Firefox and the only issue I've had recently is occasionally not being able to pull a tab out into its own window (not gz related).  Most of the time its fine but then suddenly it won't do it until all FF windows are closed.

 

 

I used to be able to just tear a tab off and drag to another screen, to another FF window, now I need to tear the tab off and let it form it's own window then move it.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 