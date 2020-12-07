I primarily use firefox and over the past month or so, after some time, on two computers, certain buttons and features won't work without closing firefox entirely and re-opening. The most frustrating one is the Quick Reply button. It "clicks" but nothing happens.

I have tried reinstalling firefox, and removing all addons, refreshing it and it's still happening. I am not blaming the site, but I'd really like to know what's making it happen. I can't click send in a PM at the same time it happens.

I don't recall the same thing happening in Chrome (don't tell me to just use Chrome I have other unrelated issues with Chrome!).

Any ideas?