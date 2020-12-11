Handsomedan

Weird question, but here it is...
Why are "likes" or "upvotes" anonymous to anyone but the person that posted the comment?
That's a good question. I actually prefer not knowing. I may lose some respect for people who constantly like posts based on the poster rather than the content.
And also you can't see up votes if you're not logged in.
What changes if you can see the users? it's their choice to vote.
I'm not fussed on it
Good question. The reasoning is that the individual should read and assert the post based on content and author, not on who else voted. This tends to reduce mob mentality in my view.
Thanks all - good replies - was genuinely curious, but had no agenda of any sort.
It's been answered - happy to have this locked now, if you like.
Agree with this; Sometimes I wonder if just having a "like\+1" button seems to increase mob mentality to some degree too? I understand the reasoning for having it - better it than lots of "Me too\thanks\agreed" posts :)
