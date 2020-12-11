Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why are "upvotes" hidden to all but the poster?
Handsomedan

#280386 11-Dec-2020 15:59
Weird question, but here it is...

 

 

 

Why are "likes" or "upvotes" anonymous to anyone but the person that posted the comment?

 

 

 

 




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2620198 11-Dec-2020 16:08
That's a good question. I actually prefer not knowing. I may lose some respect for people who constantly like posts based on the poster rather than the content.

Nate001
  #2620251 11-Dec-2020 18:15
And also you can't see up votes if you're not logged in. 

gzt

gzt
  #2620257 11-Dec-2020 18:48
I prefer not knowing. I've come to see it as part of a personal conversation between the poster and plus one-er. Personally if it was public I'd read posts more carefully before plus, and I think I'd plus less.



hsvhel
  #2620317 11-Dec-2020 20:25
What changes if you can see the users? it's their choice to vote.

 

I'm not fussed on it

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2620324 11-Dec-2020 21:19
Good question. The reasoning is that the individual should read and assert the post based on content and author, not on who else voted. This tends to reduce mob mentality in my view.




sampler
  #2620364 12-Dec-2020 07:10
Public +1 for the boss.

Handsomedan

  #2621171 14-Dec-2020 08:42
Thanks all - good replies - was genuinely curious, but had no agenda of any sort. 

 

 

 

It's been answered - happy to have this locked now, if you like. 




sidefx
  #2621177 14-Dec-2020 09:08
freitasm:

 

Good question. The reasoning is that the individual should read and assert the post based on content and author, not on who else voted. This tends to reduce mob mentality in my view.

 

 

 

 

Agree with this; Sometimes I wonder if just having a "like\+1"  button seems to increase mob mentality to some degree too?  I understand the reasoning for having it - better it than lots of "Me too\thanks\agreed" posts :) 




