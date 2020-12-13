Hi have you setup pppoe on vlan10, try following the instructions in the link below, especially relating to vlan10.
As for spark locking the wan mac address, we'll they don't do that, it's common practice in other countries but not here
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings
Cyril
Thankyou. I had tried that after initially botching up my setup and it had not worked. After reading your post I restored to factory settings and repeated it correctly the first time and it is working great. cheers.