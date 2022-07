Thank you folks. I will let you know more when I've done coding and some unit testing.

A Trusted user is someone we know, or met in real life. The Verified user is someone who passed an automated id verification. There will be no manual verification involved.

I feel we need this to safeguard security for users (thinking of those posting in the Offers/Wanted sub-forum) or the overall platform (think of those posting in the Politics sub-forum).

We already have lots of background checks that happen all the time - at registration, login, posting or just browsing around.

One of the things that will happen is that ID verified users can post in any forum without the current limits (some sub-forums require a minimum number of posts or time before allowing users to reply/post new topics). This will allow me to make sure legitimate users are posting in those forums, while changing the minimum requirements up so we can better protect the overall experience.

As I said, it will be voluntary except in cases where automatic checks have flagged some account. I can't say what are those automatic checks, sorry.