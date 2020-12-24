Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New beta test: image drag and drop
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280572 24-Dec-2020 11:51
Hi folks

 

Up until now you had to upload images to Geekzone and embed the code if you wanted it on your post (or use a third party link).

 

I have added the option to drag-and-drop (or copy and paste) an image directly into the editor. 

 

This doesn't work on mobile and obviously won't work if you have the editor (or javascript) disabled. 

 

The code is available now for testing - and I need a few volunteers to beta test it. The rules:

 

- This feature is only available to beta testers. Send me a PM and I will add you to the group.
- This feature is currently only available on Quick Reply box and will be released to Topic creation, Edit posts later after the beta.
- The easiest way to test is to get into the beta and REPLY to this thread.
- Images are automatically uploaded to your Gallery - you don't have to do anything.
- Limits still apply - images can be no larger than 2 megabytes.
- It takes a couple of seconds for images to be uploaded so you will see a box while this is happening and the image will show up on the editor when done.

 

Let me know how your testing goes by posting feedback in this same thread.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626345 24-Dec-2020 11:54
Pick me Pick me! 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626348 24-Dec-2020 11:57
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626349 24-Dec-2020 11:58
Well that was easy

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626350 24-Dec-2020 11:58
Handsomedan:

 

Well that was easy

 

 

Some say Geekzone is ugly. I rather have it easy than beautiful with a load of slow code. Also, I have time to code a bit more while still looking for a full time position.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626351 24-Dec-2020 12:00
freitasm:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Well that was easy

 

 

Some say Geekzone is ugly. I rather have it easy than beautiful with a load of slow code. Also, I have time to code a bit more while still looking for a full time position.

 

 

I agree...it's beautiful the way it is. 

 

 

 

One question...how do I easily resize the pic when I have dragged and dropped? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626352 24-Dec-2020 12:01
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626353 24-Dec-2020 12:02
freitasm:

 

 

Ooh look at you with all of your RAM. 

 

😁

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626355 24-Dec-2020 12:10
Handsomedan:

 

Ooh look at you with all of your RAM. 

 

 

Meh. This is the laptop. The desktop has 48 GB RAM but it is noisy.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

jamesrt
1237 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626356 24-Dec-2020 12:19
Sadly, not my kitten...

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626357 24-Dec-2020 12:21
Any feedback on speed, easy to use, messages, etc welcome.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2626359 24-Dec-2020 12:21
your giving me copy paste back?! count me in!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Handsomedan
4741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2626360 24-Dec-2020 12:24
Is there a way to be able to "grab a corner" of the image and shrink its size? Like in MS apps? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626361 24-Dec-2020 12:24
Handsomedan:

 

Is there a way to be able to "grab a corner" of the image and shrink its size? Like in MS apps? 

 

 

I have been testing the TinyMCE code for that but couldn't make it work - yet. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

maoriboy
818 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2626362 24-Dec-2020 12:24
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74020 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626363 24-Dec-2020 12:25
@hio77:

 

your giving me copy paste back?! count me in!

 

 

Sure...




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

