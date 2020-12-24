Hi folks

Up until now you had to upload images to Geekzone and embed the code if you wanted it on your post (or use a third party link).

I have added the option to drag-and-drop (or copy and paste) an image directly into the editor.

This doesn't work on mobile and obviously won't work if you have the editor (or javascript) disabled.

The code is available now for testing - and I need a few volunteers to beta test it. The rules:

- This feature is only available to beta testers. Send me a PM and I will add you to the group.

- This feature is currently only available on Quick Reply box and will be released to Topic creation, Edit posts later after the beta.

- The easiest way to test is to get into the beta and REPLY to this thread.

- Images are automatically uploaded to your Gallery - you don't have to do anything.

- Limits still apply - images can be no larger than 2 megabytes.

- It takes a couple of seconds for images to be uploaded so you will see a box while this is happening and the image will show up on the editor when done.

Let me know how your testing goes by posting feedback in this same thread.