When I use IPv6 to connect to GZ I land at a page saying:

"Geekzone is currently down for maintenance (check our Geekzone Status Page). We will be back shortly!"

Access denied

This website is using a security service to protect itself from online attacks.

Ray ID: 609f33aa4c0816c1

Timestamp: 2020-12-30 22:29:49 UTC

Your IP address: xxxx:xxxx:c07f::2

Requested URL: www.geekzone.co.nz/

Error reference number: 1020

Server ID: FL_26F107

User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.16; rv:84.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/84.0

I guess this means my IPv6 address/network has been blacklisted for some reason - any hints would be appreciated. I am connecting via the Sydney HE Tunnel broker.