granada29

45 posts

Geek


#280644 31-Dec-2020 11:42
When I use IPv6 to connect to GZ I land at a page saying:

 

"Geekzone is currently down for maintenance (check our Geekzone Status Page). We will be back shortly!"

 

Access denied

 

 

This website is using a security service to protect itself from online attacks.

 

     

  • Ray ID: 609f33aa4c0816c1
  • Timestamp: 2020-12-30 22:29:49 UTC
  • Your IP address: xxxx:xxxx:c07f::2
  • Requested URL: www.geekzone.co.nz/
  • Error reference number: 1020
  • Server ID: FL_26F107
  • User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.16; rv:84.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/84.0

 

 

I guess this means my IPv6 address/network has been blacklisted for some reason - any hints would be appreciated. I am connecting via the Sydney HE Tunnel broker.

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74055 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628428 31-Dec-2020 11:45
Yes, that was blocked due to malicious traffic.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74055 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628497 31-Dec-2020 12:20
Please try now.




granada29

45 posts

Geek


  #2628518 31-Dec-2020 13:03
freitasm:

 

Please try now.

 

 

 

 

Yes - it's working now. Thanks for sorting it out so quickly.

 

I am curious as to what the malicious traffic is - certainly not originated by me as far as I'm aware.

