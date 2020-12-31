When I use IPv6 to connect to GZ I land at a page saying:
"Geekzone is currently down for maintenance (check our Geekzone Status Page). We will be back shortly!"
Access denied
This website is using a security service to protect itself from online attacks.
- Ray ID: 609f33aa4c0816c1
- Timestamp: 2020-12-30 22:29:49 UTC
- Your IP address: xxxx:xxxx:c07f::2
- Requested URL: www.geekzone.co.nz/
- Error reference number: 1020
- Server ID: FL_26F107
- User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.16; rv:84.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/84.0
I guess this means my IPv6 address/network has been blacklisted for some reason - any hints would be appreciated. I am connecting via the Sydney HE Tunnel broker.