I used to be able to post in the offers and wanted forum but now no longer can, had posted only a few months ago.
Has the post amount criteria changed for access?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project
freitasm: Yes, the minimum number of posts was lifted a bit, and does not apply to Trusted or Id Verified users.
Thank you
How would one go about getting ID verified / trusted status?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project
Thank you, all sorted :)