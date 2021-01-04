Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What happened to the Broadband comparisons?
#280705 4-Jan-2021 23:07
It used to be up near the Sharesies label and gave Mauricio coffee money if we used it to swap ISP's

  #2630412 4-Jan-2021 23:09
Link still exists in all email notifications. I am testing how it works in email compared to on the website. Still happy to accept referrals from clicks on Price comparison, Sharesies, Might Ape. And Geekzone subscriptions of course.




  #2630413 4-Jan-2021 23:14
Also date shows as 3 Jan on all posts now.

  #2630414 4-Jan-2021 23:16
Make sure you update your timezone. Have you changed it recently perhaps? Or never noticed it wrong?




  #2630415 4-Jan-2021 23:16
Still don’t understand how to get the link. Thanks.

  #2630416 4-Jan-2021 23:17
Which link? To the broadband comparison? Look at the bottom of notification emails.




  #2630417 4-Jan-2021 23:17
My ipad says it’s 4 Jan. Geekzone posts show 3rd

  #2630418 4-Jan-2021 23:18
Go here and fix it https://www.geekzone.co.nz/upd_user.asp




  #2630419 4-Jan-2021 23:24
Thanks, it must have changed itself on New Years. I didn’t touch it.

  #2630420 4-Jan-2021 23:28
And found the Broadband Comparisons at bottom of page. Thanks.

