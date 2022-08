While I understand some people may be taken aback with change, the reality is that the previous implementation (clicks opening in new tab) was really a modification of the expected browser behaviour.

The standard browser behaviour is to open links on the same tab and if you want to open on a new tab use CTRL-click. By opening on a new tab I was really not giving anyone a choice but imposing my preference.

Now everyone has a choice - open on the same tab or open on a new tab. This was not available before.