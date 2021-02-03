I just had a couple of notification emails with links to the QAnon fracturing thread. Instead of pointing to the most recent post in the thread, they are taking me to the first one. Is this an error?
Most likely the reply was removed or moved to another thread. Can you find the reply id # in the topic at all? Give the number and I will tell you.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I think it was these two:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=280876&page_no=1#2646270
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=280876&page_no=1#2646277
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
These are on page two. For some reason the page counter got wrong - it auto-update automatically at some point but the posts are there.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I did see page two and found the posts. I was just pointing out that the link was sending me to the wrong place.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos