Notification links sending me to beginning of thread
Rikkitic

#281162 3-Feb-2021 09:14
I just had a couple of notification emails with links to the QAnon fracturing thread. Instead of pointing to the most recent post in the thread, they are taking me to the first one. Is this an error?

 

 




gzt

  #2646312 3-Feb-2021 09:22
Does the link id match a post id in the topic?

freitasm
  #2646317 3-Feb-2021 09:25
Most likely the reply was removed or moved to another thread. Can you find the reply id # in the topic at all? Give the number and I will tell you.




Rikkitic

  #2646322 3-Feb-2021 09:35
I think it was these two:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=280876&page_no=1#2646270  
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=280876&page_no=1#2646277

 

 




freitasm
  #2646337 3-Feb-2021 09:58
These are on page two. For some reason the page counter got wrong - it auto-update automatically at some point but the posts are there. 




Rikkitic

  #2646343 3-Feb-2021 10:08
I did see page two and found the posts. I was just pointing out that the link was sending me to the wrong place.

 

 




