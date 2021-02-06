Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneIs there a code option for BBCode.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#281239 6-Feb-2021 21:39
Send private message

Might be a stupid question but is there a code option within the BBcode ??

 

Just for putting up snippets of code etc.

 

Just curious if there is one and if not why.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74203 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648854 6-Feb-2021 23:00
Send private message

I don't know... Like, have you even tried?

 

 
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
 
<h2>JavaScript Operators</h2>
 
<p>In this example, y is incremented before it is assigned to x (pre-incremented).</p>
 
<p id="demo1"></p>
<p id="demo2"></p>
 
<script>
var y = 5;
var x = ++y;
document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = y;
document.getElementById("demo2").innerHTML = x;
</script>
 
</body>
</html>
 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648856 6-Feb-2021 23:11
Send private message

Sorry may not have explained myself properly.

 

More sort of like this.

 

 

 

[ code] What ever code you want to put in [ /code]

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74203 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648857 6-Feb-2021 23:12
Send private message

You mean not only change to a fixed spacing font but have it in a small window that people could copy, etc?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648858 6-Feb-2021 23:15
Send private message

freitasm:

 

You mean not only change to a fixed spacing font but have it in a small window that people could copy, etc?

 

 

Is handy being able to do a single click to copy.

 

The rest is just aesthetics really to show its code.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

ANglEAUT
1700 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648919 7-Feb-2021 12:18
Send private message

Back in the day, dfnt asked about "Bug: [code][/code] tags stripped when editing post"

 

I too asked a similar question previously, but can't find that thread now. 😶

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

SirHumphreyAppleby
1991 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648923 7-Feb-2021 12:33
Send private message

JaseNZ:

 

freitasm:

 

You mean not only change to a fixed spacing font but have it in a small window that people could copy, etc?

 

 

Is handy being able to do a single click to copy.

 

The rest is just aesthetics really to show its code.

 

 

It's not entirely aesthetics. Copying and pasting your prime programme reminded me how much I hate Python with white space being meaningful. A straight copy and paste into vi didn't work due to the indentation.

JaseNZ

2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648972 7-Feb-2021 13:42
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

It's not entirely aesthetics. Copying and pasting your prime programme reminded me how much I hate Python with white space being meaningful. A straight copy and paste into vi didn't work due to the indentation.

 

 

Yup very true on that. 

 

Either way it is a handy option to have to be able to put up code.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 