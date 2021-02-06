Might be a stupid question but is there a code option within the BBcode ??
Just for putting up snippets of code etc.
Just curious if there is one and if not why.
I don't know... Like, have you even tried?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<h2>JavaScript Operators</h2>
<p>In this example, y is incremented before it is assigned to x (pre-incremented).</p>
<p id="demo1"></p>
<p id="demo2"></p>
<script>
var y = 5;
var x = ++y;
document.getElementById("demo1").innerHTML = y;
document.getElementById("demo2").innerHTML = x;
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sorry may not have explained myself properly.
More sort of like this.
[ code] What ever code you want to put in [ /code]
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
You mean not only change to a fixed spacing font but have it in a small window that people could copy, etc?
Back in the day, dfnt asked about "Bug: [code][/code] tags stripped when editing post"
I too asked a similar question previously, but can't find that thread now. 😶
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
It's not entirely aesthetics. Copying and pasting your prime programme reminded me how much I hate Python with white space being meaningful. A straight copy and paste into vi didn't work due to the indentation.
Yup very true on that.
Either way it is a handy option to have to be able to put up code.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man