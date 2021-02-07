Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
You know you're at a Geekzone party when...
scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#281244 7-Feb-2021 15:53
Click to see full size

scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649008 7-Feb-2021 15:57
Oblivian
6672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649016 7-Feb-2021 16:08
Not even a QR wifi profile, or nfc tag.
Paper?!?!. That's not geekish :)

scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649018 7-Feb-2021 16:10
Oblivian: Not even a QR wifi profile, or nfc tag.
Paper?!?!. That's not geekish :)


Some of the attendees are pretty simple



scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649020 7-Feb-2021 16:15
They know how to party though

JeremyNzl
345 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2649021 7-Feb-2021 16:15
Hope someone's got some Cachaca.

Linux
9127 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649023 7-Feb-2021 16:23
Anyone moaning about mobile coverage?

antoniosk
2258 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649024 7-Feb-2021 16:25
I was just going to ask about the wifi coverage, and whether a wet noodle connected to some rabbit ears were performing better. what with the valley being flat and all, radio coverage can be a real challenge for some...




scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649026 7-Feb-2021 16:32
Linux:

Anyone moaning about mobile coverage?



If we modify the Maggie Simpson translator to understand snoring I reckon yep
Click to see full size

scottjpalmer

5832 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649031 7-Feb-2021 16:54
Mexican guy @nate in Anti-5G/COVID hat takes photo of fire

RunningMan
7078 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649033 7-Feb-2021 16:59
Might be more WiFi signal down at that level perhaps...

nate
6462 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649552 8-Feb-2021 16:43
scottjpalmer: 

Mexican guy @nate in Anti-5G/COVID hat takes photo of fire

 

When y'all have covid/mind control, and I'm one of the enlightened, who'll be laughing then?

 

 

 

/sarcasm.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649555 8-Feb-2021 16:53
Another view of @nate and his anti-5G mind control coronavirus hat:

 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74214 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649557 8-Feb-2021 16:58
freitasm:

 

Another view of @nate and his anti-5G mind control coronavirus hat:

 

 

The thing about that hat is that it was protecting his head but cheesus everyone around him got a tan.




networkn
27737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649629 8-Feb-2021 18:26
He only wore it in case you couldn't get the firepit going and you still needed to cook that Picanha :)

 

 

