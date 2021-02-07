scottjpalmer: 

Oblivian: Not even a QR wifi profile, or nfc tag.
Paper?!?!. That's not geekish :)
Hope someone's got some Cachaca.
Anyone moaning about mobile coverage?
Might be more WiFi signal down at that level perhaps...
Another view of @nate and his anti-5G mind control coronavirus hat:
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
freitasm:
The thing about that hat is that it was protecting his head but cheesus everyone around him got a tan.
He only wore it in case you couldn't get the firepit going and you still needed to cook that Picanha :)