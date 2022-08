Recently I have had all kinds of oddness.

It began with an enforced password change - which I did - and since then I have been challenged with Captcha regularly, been blocked by IP for "too many connections" and then I wrote a lengthy PM to someone and when I clicked send, got chucked out of GZ then Captcha'd twice when I logged back in and as far as I can tell the mail I had written disappeared to boot!

No changes this end for machines, internet etc so just thought I would mention it.