Painfully slow posting
SirHumphreyAppleby

1963 posts

Uber Geek


#282708 7-Mar-2021 13:54
Over the past week or so, posting to the forums has been incredibly slow. Reading has mostly been fine, but sometimes also requires a refresh. Are there any known issues?

 

I've had to submit some posts two or three times. There was also a period a few days ago when profile images and icons weren't loading.

 

I haven't seen any posts regarding this, but it seems like it should be something other users would comment on. No other sites I use regularly are misbehaving, only Geekzone.

 

Voyager, IPv6.

 

(Submit #2)

 1 | 2 | 3
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669471 7-Mar-2021 13:56
We monitor things and cannot say I have noticed anything like this. Will need more examples.




richms
25112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669474 7-Mar-2021 14:01
Its all ususal here on voyager on ipv4 because 6 is pointless for me as an internet user so disabled.

 

Posting takes the longest but I am guessing that is all Mauritio's anti spam checking happening, about 5 seconds. Other page loads are near instant.

 

Edit: 3 seconds to post that.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10958 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669479 7-Mar-2021 14:17
No issues here...

 

Edit: Also over IPv6.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669488 7-Mar-2021 14:26
There is a lot of checks going on, including external APIs called for every post but response time on posting seems normal.

Are you sure your connection doesn't have a slow third party DNS, or an ad blocker at network level that could be impacting?




SirHumphreyAppleby

1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669492 7-Mar-2021 14:40
freitasm: There is a lot of checks going on, including external APIs called for every post but response time on posting seems normal.

Are you sure your connection doesn't have a slow third party DNS, or an ad blocker at network level that could be impacting?

 

There have been no networking changes since late October. I don't run any sort of ad blocking on the network and DNS queries are forwarded to Voyager.

 

It has just occurred to me that my router is on the same host as my tvheadend system. Both are virtual machines on a very underutilised i7 host. I have been experiencing some issues with buffering on front end devices, so it's possible the two issues are related. I had thought the TV issue was just due to a loose connection as I had to move the rack a few weeks back to install new a power point. Looks like I'm going to have to do some more investigation.

 

Thanks. I'll report back if I figure it out. I am organising a new router as my ERL died late last year.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669495 7-Mar-2021 14:49
Also, you seem to be posting from a VPN or proxy.




SirHumphreyAppleby

1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669505 7-Mar-2021 15:11
freitasm: Also, you seem to be posting from a VPN or proxy.

 

Yes, just the one post to see if it made any difference. It was fast, but a single post doesn't prove much.

 

(Submit #2)



Rikkitic
Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669556 7-Mar-2021 17:17
I have been noticing something similar for the past week or so. Not just posting but often just loading a page. I can't think of anything at my end that would cause this. I also just assumed it has to do with various checks, and maybe the CDN. I have just changed desktops and am getting the same thing on a clean Win 10 install, with no background rubbish to get in the way.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

cokemaster
Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669557 7-Mar-2021 17:28
Can confirm I’ve also had the odd delay, over mobile and via Fibre. Most of the time it’s fine though.
Have accidentally double posted when I thought it wasn’t doing anything though.





freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670466 9-Mar-2021 13:50
A couple of days late, how is it going?




SirHumphreyAppleby

1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670467 9-Mar-2021 14:01
No improvement. I'm posting this with the Network tab open to see if I can see an obvious delay anywhere.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670468 9-Mar-2021 14:04
Very interesting... I see no delays in posting - at max a couple of seconds but that's the expected page load response.




SirHumphreyAppleby

1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670470 9-Mar-2021 14:10
The network timing in Firefox shows the initial request to forums.asp going nowhere for a long time. Timing information when it does work shows almost no time has elapsed waiting for or querying DNS and nothing beyond that (eventually receives around ~2kB).

 

Given the odd behavour, I'm convinced the problem is somewhere at my end.

 

Posting this time for a different computer as I'd expect Firefox to show more detail than what I'm seeing.

 

EDIT: This post took <2 seconds.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10958 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670480 9-Mar-2021 14:30
You running ad blocking?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73871 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670486 9-Mar-2021 14:37
@SirHumphreyAppleby if you go to Geekzone User IP information what is the HTTP_CF_RAY you see there?




