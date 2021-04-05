Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15517 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284180 5-Apr-2021 20:40
Suddenly I am getting hit with repeated Captchas when I click on posts. Has something changed here?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Linux
9029 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686843 5-Apr-2021 20:54
I am not getting them

richms
25201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686847 5-Apr-2021 20:57
None for me, I would be looking at your IP reputation, particually if its a shared one behind CGNAT.




Richard rich.ms

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686850 5-Apr-2021 21:06
I will check your stats later.




MarkM536
143 posts

Master Geek


  #2686851 5-Apr-2021 21:11
Last post I made I got a captcha. That is the first time I've had one in a long time on this site.

 

I wrote my reply but left the tab idle for 15minutes before coming back to it.

 

This was also using the "quick reply" method as right now.

 

 

 

 

 

Edit: Didn't get one as I posted this.

timmmay
18521 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686859 5-Apr-2021 21:25
I get shown catchpas quite often as well. Not every post, but I post a fair bit and I probably get challenged every day or two. I'm on a static IP that's been allocated to me for maybe a year or so.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686861 5-Apr-2021 21:28
Every interaction is assigned a score - this is automated and will depend on browser, add-ons, IP address, number of pages visited before, etc.

 

Depending on the score level you will be presented with a captcha. This is how we found out an Indian company using a couple of New Zealand IP proxies - they accessed Geekzone a few hundred times in a few minutes and every score was low.

 

Anyway, sending a PM to OP... It seems you are using a new browser?




RunningMan
7054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686863 5-Apr-2021 21:34
I've also been seeing them just in the last couple of days when posting.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686869 5-Apr-2021 21:51
I am constantly fine tunning the captcha levels and have change a bit tonight. 

 

Also some maybe interested in Privacy Pass, a browser extension that serves as a "wallet" for captcha passes so you don't get nagged by a variety of sites. Available for Chromium-based browsers and Firefox.




Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693780 16-Apr-2021 12:53
I too am getting very annoyed with CAPTCHAs - I get them at least 3-4 times a day now. I use the same browser, from the same computer, with a static IP address. No reason they should keep coming up.

 

And they're hCAPTCHA too, which is the worst. "Select all the boats" when half the squares are so dark as to be illegible, and you have to do it twice.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10994 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693781 16-Apr-2021 12:55
@Kyanar And what browser are you using?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693806 16-Apr-2021 13:33
Sent a PM to @kyanar... Check browser.




Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693863 16-Apr-2021 15:05
Tis MS Edge 88 on Mac. @freitasm sent me a bit of troubleshooting info from Cloudflare which I'm poking at. Not sure if Cloudflare is being overly aggressive with some of the odd looking Accept and Accept-Language headers from Chromium based browsers (now include a pile of "q=0.7;" in the middle of them, or objected to an addon (my most likely candidate was MetaMask, which I've temporarily disabled for testing).

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74047 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693870 16-Apr-2021 15:23
Mind you the captcha has a "life" and you won't be prompted again for a while.




Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693887 16-Apr-2021 16:00
Yup. Shall see if it wants to bug me tomorrow!

Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694774 19-Apr-2021 12:32
Based on my previous experience with CAPTCHAs, and the now lack of them, it appears Cloudflare doesn't like the MetaMask extension.

