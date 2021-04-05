Suddenly I am getting hit with repeated Captchas when I click on posts. Has something changed here?
I am not getting them
Last post I made I got a captcha. That is the first time I've had one in a long time on this site.
I wrote my reply but left the tab idle for 15minutes before coming back to it.
This was also using the "quick reply" method as right now.
Edit: Didn't get one as I posted this.
I get shown catchpas quite often as well. Not every post, but I post a fair bit and I probably get challenged every day or two. I'm on a static IP that's been allocated to me for maybe a year or so.
Every interaction is assigned a score - this is automated and will depend on browser, add-ons, IP address, number of pages visited before, etc.
Depending on the score level you will be presented with a captcha. This is how we found out an Indian company using a couple of New Zealand IP proxies - they accessed Geekzone a few hundred times in a few minutes and every score was low.
Anyway, sending a PM to OP... It seems you are using a new browser?
I've also been seeing them just in the last couple of days when posting.
I am constantly fine tunning the captcha levels and have change a bit tonight.
Also some maybe interested in Privacy Pass, a browser extension that serves as a "wallet" for captcha passes so you don't get nagged by a variety of sites. Available for Chromium-based browsers and Firefox.
I too am getting very annoyed with CAPTCHAs - I get them at least 3-4 times a day now. I use the same browser, from the same computer, with a static IP address. No reason they should keep coming up.
And they're hCAPTCHA too, which is the worst. "Select all the boats" when half the squares are so dark as to be illegible, and you have to do it twice.
@Kyanar And what browser are you using?
Sent a PM to @kyanar... Check browser.
Tis MS Edge 88 on Mac. @freitasm sent me a bit of troubleshooting info from Cloudflare which I'm poking at. Not sure if Cloudflare is being overly aggressive with some of the odd looking Accept and Accept-Language headers from Chromium based browsers (now include a pile of "q=0.7;" in the middle of them, or objected to an addon (my most likely candidate was MetaMask, which I've temporarily disabled for testing).
Mind you the captcha has a "life" and you won't be prompted again for a while.
Yup. Shall see if it wants to bug me tomorrow!
Based on my previous experience with CAPTCHAs, and the now lack of them, it appears Cloudflare doesn't like the MetaMask extension.