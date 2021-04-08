Since the limit on quotes was imposed, I sometimes get tangled up when there are multiple levels of nested quotes in a post I am trying to reply to. This happens when the quotes are necessary to make sense of the post being quoted.

I assume that the limit on quotes was imposed to prevent people from lazily quoting everything that had gone before because that could be done with a single click, while editing the quote took more work.

I would like to propose introducing an option to quote everything in a post for those cases where the nested quotes are necessary for context, but to make the option harder to use than an ordinary quote to discourage abuse. In other words, a single click to quote just the last post +1, but multiple clicks to make clear you want to quote everything that has gone before.