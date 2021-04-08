Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGeekzoneNested quotes suggestion
Rikkitic

#284220 8-Apr-2021 10:21
Since the limit on quotes was imposed, I sometimes get tangled up when there are multiple levels of nested quotes in a post I am trying to reply to. This happens when the quotes are necessary to make sense of the post being quoted.

 

I assume that the limit on quotes was imposed to prevent people from lazily quoting everything that had gone before because that could be done with a single click, while editing the quote took more work. 

 

I would like to propose introducing an option to quote everything in a post for those cases where the nested quotes are necessary for context, but to make the option harder to use than an ordinary quote to discourage abuse. In other words, a single click to quote just the last post +1, but multiple clicks to make clear you want to quote everything that has gone before. 

 

 

 

 

 

 




freitasm
  #2688233 8-Apr-2021 10:25
This would require to create a structure to link quotes by an id - which we don't currently have. Implementation would be a tad more work than what we have now, obviously.

 

One idea I was toying with is to allow multiple quotes per reply, but limit nested quotes to two levels. This way people could reply to multiple different posts. 




frankv
  #2688262 8-Apr-2021 11:16
freitasm:

 

This would require to create a structure to link quotes by an id - which we don't currently have. Implementation would be a tad more work than what we have now, obviously.

 

 

I think what @Rikkitic was proposing was to remove the checking of quotes, and instead have two buttons; a "Quote All" button that subsequently asks "Are you sure?" (maybe multiple times, once for each quote, to be really obnoxious when multiple quotes are included???) to make it more difficult to use, and a "Quote" button that only quotes one or two levels but immediately goes to the editor.

 

Alternatively, have a button in the editor that adds another (different) quote each time it is clicked. So clicking once inserts the immediate replied-to message (excluding any quotes in it) as a quote. Click again to insert the first quote-/quote block (excluding quotes inside it) from the replied-to message, click again to insert the second block, etc.

 

No structures, no ids, just a bit of text processing.

 

 

