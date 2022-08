I only use Safari so I do not know if this happens in other browsers.

Recently and randomly, I have had instances where I write replies to topics and click post. Then I get a page of mostly grey with "Safari Cannot Open Page" and "Reason: could not parse response" then a load of gobbledygook that would probably mean something to someone expert in such matters but it won't let you copy it to paste it here.

I have no idea what it is and GZ is the only place I have seen it so far.