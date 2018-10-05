Good day all

Is anyone else in the same boat as me... Upgraded??? from a Vodafone Huawei HG659 to a Vodafone Ultra Hub and am fully bewildered by the super crap inability of the latter's parental control feature. On the old unit a rule could be created for say child#1 where multiple devices could be matrixed across the 7 day week to vary access times etc... Pretty nice. Now however it seems its down to the Ultra Hub's preset days offerings and only per single device.. I mean what kid has only one device! This requires about 20 rules to be set up..

Am I alone here?

Super crap & unimpressed

frank