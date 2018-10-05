Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
28 posts

Geek


#240993 5-Oct-2018 20:15
Good day all

 

Is anyone else in the same boat as me...  Upgraded??? from a Vodafone Huawei HG659 to a Vodafone Ultra Hub and am fully bewildered by the super crap inability of the latter's parental control feature.  On the old unit a rule could be created for say child#1 where multiple devices could be matrixed across the 7 day week to vary access times etc...  Pretty nice.   Now however it seems its down to the Ultra Hub's preset days offerings and only per single device..  I mean what kid has only one device!  This requires about 20 rules to be set up..

 

Am I alone here?

 

Super crap & unimpressed

 

frank

2443 posts

Uber Geek

  #2102321 5-Oct-2018 20:16
All the rules will probably break it.

660 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2102324 5-Oct-2018 20:36
I gave up and went back to the hg659

 
 
 
 


615 posts

Ultimate Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2102325 5-Oct-2018 20:38
Can you outline what you need and I can check in with devices team, also when did you get the modem as there was a recent software update.
cheers
m




Channel Manager, Help & Support @ Vodafone NZ

5923 posts

Uber Geek

  #2102327 5-Oct-2018 20:49
@Mikehales the modem just showed up today via courier from VodafoneNZ via Red assist

It's for my sister

John



28 posts

Geek


  #2102328 5-Oct-2018 20:53
Hi @MikeHales  thanks...  the firmware version is

 

 

Firmware version

 

17.1.7875-2461002-20170903121056-e78487b10876a3d2bec68ba0f294d1eaf76c4001

 



28 posts

Geek


  #2102332 5-Oct-2018 21:07
last digits look to be the same...    crf731.rbi   shall I run it or not worth it?

615 posts

Ultimate Geek

  #2102333 5-Oct-2018 21:08
No, you’re up to date.




Channel Manager, Help & Support @ Vodafone NZ

 
 
 
 




28 posts

Geek


  #2102334 5-Oct-2018 21:09
oh god and despite my advanced years on this scene I'm only a one star wannabe geek. 

 

 

 

there's no hope.  Can I get another HG659?



28 posts

Geek


  #2102471 6-Oct-2018 12:38
I've also just realised it's worse than I originally described...  The Ultra Hub parental control feature allows you to only set times to "block" the internet, not "allow" it, as with HG659.  so you kind of need two rules for every device for every day, because blocking the internet spans overnight times, or requires two entries per day, ie before school and then by/before their bedtime.  Sorry but it's truly awful software.

 

 

4513 posts

Uber Geek


  #2102479 6-Oct-2018 13:28
Fritz box has the best parental controls of routers I have used.

Even then... could be much better.

I think many manufacturers put in parental controls just to say they have it but the shoddy design makes them unusable in practice.

5923 posts

Uber Geek

  #2102519 6-Oct-2018 15:12
@frankmachine Already sorting you a new HG659

 

John



28 posts

Geek


  #2102572 6-Oct-2018 17:38
why thank you sir..laughing

44 posts

Geek


#2151909 29-Dec-2018 15:30
Yep..same problem here...all kids devices on the old HG659 were managed perfectly. this 'new' hub is just a cludgy mess for parental controls. - Programmed by a sick software engineer with no concept of real context usage..was it actually tested?!!

 

Luckily kept hold of the HG and it went straight back on

 

 

 

Vodafone NZ must have purchased enough of these to push for a fix to be done, surely?



28 posts

Geek


  #2152009 29-Dec-2018 21:37
just rubbish really, go back to the HG659

1916 posts

Uber Geek

  #2152060 30-Dec-2018 07:21
You could just add an access point with decent parental controls and be done with it. Most likley you could choose an AP with a smart phone app too. 

 

Would be more rock solid than ISP issue stuff. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

