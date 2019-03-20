I had this as well. My Box randomly reboots while watching TV. I asked for a replacement and the replacement does the same thing.

We have learned to live with it.

It does seem to have got less over time, we are down to one or two per night, Sometimes it was rebooting multiple times one after another but that seems to have stopped.

Thank goodness for Netflix, that I have a Roku for.

We only use the VF Box for watching the news and a few programs. But in that 1 to 2 hours it can reboot up to 2 or 3 times sometimes. There is no reason for it, I have disconnected everything else, such as the roku that goes into the router, covered it from the sun. timed it, (for a while it was about every 30mins).

We REALLY miss the old stable TBox that can record everything.