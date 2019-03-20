I've just received my 2nd Vodafone TV box in a week. The last box had an error which the Vodafone Ninja said was due to it not being activated. He tried for a while to activate the box and ended up ending the call saying he would escalate within Vodafone. Then with out further updates I received a return courier bag, so second call to support. He advised another box was on the way and just to wait. I've just received my second box in a week and it had the same problem as the other one. I was only getting one to trial the service, as I like the idea of it at least. But does anybody on here have an opinion about the service. Is it worth spending another hour on the phone to get it sorted or shall I just send both the boxes back and stick with my satellite Sky?