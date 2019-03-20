Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVodafone TV GEN 1 is it any good?


85 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#248339 20-Mar-2019 19:37
Send private message quote this post

I've just received my 2nd Vodafone TV box in a week. The last box had an error which the Vodafone Ninja said was due to it not being activated. He tried for a while to activate the box and ended up ending the call saying he would escalate within Vodafone. Then with out further updates I received a return courier bag, so second call to support. He advised another box was on the way and just to wait. I've just received my second box in a week and it had the same problem as the other one. I was only getting one to trial the service, as I like the idea of it at least. But does anybody on here have an opinion about the service. Is it worth spending another hour on the phone to get it sorted or shall I just send both the boxes back and stick with my satellite Sky?




May the farce be with you!




pjnetnz
:)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
14629 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2202568 20-Mar-2019 19:57
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

At launch it was a nightmare but I believe that after a series of firmware updates it has improved.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2202570 20-Mar-2019 20:00
Send private message quote this post

One concern I had is that you can't record everthing. I enquired at a Vodafone shop, but they could not be specific about would record and what wouldn't.

 
 
 
 




85 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2202574 20-Mar-2019 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, I sort of read the same thing. Hence I'm just dipping my toe in with the single box. If I can get it working that is.




May the farce be with you!




pjnetnz
:)

2424 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2202584 20-Mar-2019 20:18
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Sky should have their own IPTV solution out soon, should have been this month.

2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2202589 20-Mar-2019 20:39
Send private message quote this post

Hi @pjnet

If you PM me with the serial number underneath the set top box, I can take a look tommorow,

Cheers,
Grant




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2202763 21-Mar-2019 10:08
Send private message quote this post

I had this as well. My Box randomly reboots while watching TV. I asked for a replacement and the replacement does the same thing.

 

We have learned to live with it.

 

It does seem to have got less over time, we are down to one or two per night, Sometimes it was rebooting multiple times one after another but that seems to have stopped. 

 

Thank goodness for Netflix, that I have a Roku for.

 

We only use the VF Box for watching the news and a few programs. But in that 1 to 2 hours it can reboot up to 2 or 3 times sometimes. There is no reason for it, I have disconnected everything else, such as the roku that goes into the router, covered it from the sun. timed it, (for a while it was about every 30mins).

 

We REALLY miss the old stable TBox that can record everything. 

436 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2202834 21-Mar-2019 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Ours has always been 100% stable, far better than our T-Box experience.  Using catch-up mode with fast-forward over the ads and other rubbish has transformed TV watching as far as I'm concerned.  For example you can do the TV-One news in 20 minutes without missing anything, for what it's worth.  But the interface is clunky and it takes a bit of practice and getting used to.

 

The 3-day catch-up mode eliminates to need to record a lot of things. Plus you get all the Sky channels in 1080p with no antennas/rain fade.

 

It's a great product, but in need of proper development.




McLean

 
 
 
 


1988 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2202913 21-Mar-2019 17:08
Send private message quote this post

netspanner: We REALLY miss the old stable TBox that can record everything. 



Wow... given the shaky start the tbox had, with pretty much the same as the current vbox, I never thought I would see anyone missing that box.

Not bad for a 10 year old design I guess :-)




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

20 posts

Geek


  #2231100 5-May-2019 12:32
Send private message quote this post

My parents have the original TBox, but it has just gone bung. When they contacted Vodafone, they were told that the TBox was no longer supported and if they were to move to the new TV device, they would need a new TV as well, as both needed to be connected to the internet. I checked on Vodafone's website and this appears to be true. But this is daft; if they bought a new TV, it would be 'smart' and so why would they need Vodafone TV? Plus of course, there is the cost of a new TV and the waste of dumping a good TV.

20 posts

Geek


  #2231101 5-May-2019 12:32
Send private message quote this post

My parents have the original TBox, but it has just gone bung. When they contacted Vodafone, they were told that the TBox was no longer supported and if they were to move to the new TV device, they would need a new TV as well, as both needed to be connected to the internet. I checked on Vodafone's website and this appears to be true. But this is daft; if they bought a new TV, it would be 'smart' and so why would they need Vodafone TV? Plus of course, there is the cost of a new TV and the waste of dumping a good TV.

2424 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2231114 5-May-2019 13:05
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I think you've misinterpreted things. I've read the  Voda TV help and I can't draw the conclusion that TV needs Internet connectivity from anything written on their site. Connectivity between TV and Voda TV box is via HDMI cable, no more complicated than that.

526 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2231131 5-May-2019 13:23
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Spyware is correct - the TV itself doesn't need to be connected to the Internet, just the Vodafone TV box.

I have mine running with an old "dumb" LCD TV. Connection is via HDMI.

1290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2231189 5-May-2019 16:16
Send private message quote this post

Interesting reading. My dad is looking at changing from Sky (through Vodafone) to Vodafone TV. It’s slightly cheaper. I don’t know whether it would be worth the hassle. They record and keep for quite long times programmes on their mysky.
I understand some programs can’t be recorded. But which?
And it looks like programs can’t be stored indefinitely. But for how long?
And finally, does the box come with a “normal” type remote that oldies will be able to use?

If anyone can answer these I’d be very grateful.

Thanks,
Joseph

291 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2231192 5-May-2019 16:23
Send private message quote this post

I went into a Vodafone shop to ask about which programmes would not record and they weren't able to tell me. It seems the only way to find out is to look at the programme guide.

20 posts

Geek


  #2231234 5-May-2019 16:52
Send private message quote this post

On the Vodafone site, under each TV plan,  if you click on the the link "Important things to know', a pop up window comes up saying, amount other things, "Compatible TV required that plugs into TV box and modem" 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic

Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.