# 251084 7-Jun-2019 18:18
Just saw this from @JasonParis

 

 

 

They have beaten 2degrees to it

  # 2254013 7-Jun-2019 18:22
Boom! Proud of the team. DJ - Your post was just as fast as voice over LTE!




Jason Paris

  # 2254016 7-Jun-2019 18:29
I did not see this coming...

(Include other words I can, but won’t say on here) - see you at Pizza next week @JasonParis?




  # 2254017 7-Jun-2019 18:30
So all Vodafone needs to do now is introduce Wifi Calling so people have less reason to be upset about the increase in roaming charges

  # 2254018 7-Jun-2019 18:30
@JasonParis Nice one glad to see public launch :)

  # 2254022 7-Jun-2019 18:38
👍🤜




Jason Paris

  # 2254026 7-Jun-2019 19:03
So what does it go.?

# 2254040 7-Jun-2019 19:22
jackyleunght2002: So what does it go.?

 

@jackyleunght2002 Say what?

 
 
 
 


  # 2254041 7-Jun-2019 19:26
They just need to catch back up to Spark now and finish upgrading their non 4G cell sites.




  # 2254045 7-Jun-2019 19:30
AFAIR I think already mentioned on Geekzone, RBI2 required VoLTE so the other carriers will have it running very shortly too. 

  # 2254046 7-Jun-2019 19:32
pchs:

 

AFAIR I think already mentioned on Geekzone, RBI2 required VoLTE so the other carriers will have it running very shortly too. 

 

 

@pchs Correct in the next week or two

  # 2254047 7-Jun-2019 19:35
This is great, but can someone explain to me why features like this never seem to make it beyond a few select models of phone? Wifi calling from 2d seems to be the same, even the emergency alerts from civil defense. These are all industry standards, right? My phone surely has support for all of these features, even though I purchased it from a store other than my carrier, right? Why can't it just be turned on for everyone, once the carrier has confirmed it's working to spec on the network side?

 

 

 

(Honestly the only feature of those I care about is the emergency alert system, It'd be pretty pathetic to die in a disaster because I didn't pay 'Carrier price' for my phone).

  # 2254099 7-Jun-2019 20:28
So who will be the first to post a pic of VoLTE call?

  # 2254137 8-Jun-2019 01:33
Does this mean they can turn 4g up so that it stops falling back to useless 3g all the time?




  # 2254139 8-Jun-2019 05:08
Vodafone have updated their coverage map, 4G is now a single option (instead of picking a flavour) and a new option for "4G Voice". Currently only from Albany down to Birkenhead and east to all the bays.

 

The fine print mentions you need to be on a compatible plan also but nothing mentions on any plans I briefly looked at

  # 2254149 8-Jun-2019 08:38
And how long before it is switched on for RBI Phone users I wonder? It's a nuisance dropping back to 3G every time a voice call is in progress.

