Just saw this from @JasonParis
They have beaten 2degrees to it
Jason Paris
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
So all Vodafone needs to do now is introduce Wifi Calling so people have less reason to be upset about the increase in roaming charges
@JasonParis Nice one glad to see public launch :)
Jason Paris
jackyleunght2002: So what does it go.?
@jackyleunght2002 Say what?
AFAIR I think already mentioned on Geekzone, RBI2 required VoLTE so the other carriers will have it running very shortly too.
This is great, but can someone explain to me why features like this never seem to make it beyond a few select models of phone? Wifi calling from 2d seems to be the same, even the emergency alerts from civil defense. These are all industry standards, right? My phone surely has support for all of these features, even though I purchased it from a store other than my carrier, right? Why can't it just be turned on for everyone, once the carrier has confirmed it's working to spec on the network side?
(Honestly the only feature of those I care about is the emergency alert system, It'd be pretty pathetic to die in a disaster because I didn't pay 'Carrier price' for my phone).
Vodafone have updated their coverage map, 4G is now a single option (instead of picking a flavour) and a new option for "4G Voice". Currently only from Albany down to Birkenhead and east to all the bays.
The fine print mentions you need to be on a compatible plan also but nothing mentions on any plans I briefly looked at
And how long before it is switched on for RBI Phone users I wonder? It's a nuisance dropping back to 3G every time a voice call is in progress.