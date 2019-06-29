Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#251537 29-Jun-2019 22:44
Dear Vodafone - what has happened? You use to be good to deal with. Where has the customer service gone? I thought CS was supposed to be friendly, helpful and polite. I have encountered the rare experience of a nice CS person in recent months with Vodafone, but more often than not sadly it has been overshadowed by horrific examples of extremely poor customer service.

 

Recent events - We all know about good old fibre - well we thought it was until we found it was fibre x.  Yes that dram.  Well we then changed to actual fibre.  Then you forgot to close the old account and kept billing that account as well as the new one despite multiple calls and assurances it would be changed.  Resulting in a large credit on the old account  and it not being transferred to the new account (again multiple request and significant time on the phone) Oh lets not forget the time you cut off internet off due non payment of our new account (which was supposed to have a very large credit on it).  But again you failed to transfer the overpayment from the old account that was supposed to be closed to the new account. Again after multiple calls.  Interrupting our business....Hmmm pretty poor.

 

Then tonight my son was off to his formal, had no credit so raced into a shop to grab a top off.  Well it didn't top up so we called you to ask for help.  Well that seemingly simple task ended in me be yelled at and hung up on by a argumentative, rude obnoxious lady.  Then I rung back on his line to hear the words "your number have been banned"

 

My son call and I intervened after my son getting no where.  I was very frustrated.  she kept putting him on hold, telling him the code had been used bla bla bla.  Seriously how hard is it to top up a prepaid?  In short she said an old plan would need to be restarted with the credit.  I said no I just want the $20 pp on his phone, she yelled at me and told me I wasn't listening.  Absolutely my voice raised at that point - but I did not swear.  The words were I am no longer speaking to someone who is yelling at me, your not listening get me your supervisor.  She still did not listen, she spoke over top of me and flatly refused to get a supervisor. Again I said and repeated Get me your supervisor. This was repeated a multitude of times. Then she hung up on us.  My sons phone beeped to say the plan was ready to go...

 

I pressed redial - and the message said you have been banned...  Good lord!

 

Needless to say I did ring back on my phone.  I spoke to a supervisor who wasn't too bad, put me on hold and changed to a third person without notifying me and he didn't know the full story so again we had to spend more time sorting and explaining it. After another 40 minutes on the phone (time I won't get back) I have the $20 pp on my sons phone.  Wow what a drama for a $20 top up!!  An hour I wont get back of my time.  Hassle my poor son didn't need before going to his first formal.  Absolutely ridiculous drama!

 

I have heard very similar stories from friends and family - sad really Vodafone.

 

Please bring back NZ cust service teams!  They were so much better!

 

Ps I do run a couple of business including retail so I know what it expected of staff.  I am not just a total dick who lost it on the phone.  But 1000% I was angry (again no swearing).  My staff would never speak to anyone the way I was spoken to tonight.  No one should ever be spoken to like this.  This has happened multiple times when dealing with your overseas call centres and it is just not ok.

 

Once my sons credit is spent, he will no longer continue to use Vodafone, and I will be making steps Monday to remove our home, business or personal use with Vodafone.  My time is valuable and if you won't respect it I will take my business elsewhere.

 

I believe in letting people know when there is an issue - as I have done when I called back tonight.  But I have zero faith it will be followed up or that next time it will be any better. 

 

So long and farewell Vodafone - it hasn't been great of late!

  #2267056 29-Jun-2019 22:53
I moved everything to 2degrees and no regrets

  #2267080 30-Jun-2019 04:06
A telco’s support desk banning customers’ phone numbers? That’s beyond poor.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


  #2267081 30-Jun-2019 05:40
I'm experiencing the same thing but after countless phone calls to vodafone, I managed to get my upgrade from adsl to fibre max.

 

I'm just waiting now to get my sky transferred to my new account though which is taking some time and also countless phone calls to vodafone >_>

  #2267092 30-Jun-2019 07:40
Sounds like a very bad experience! Almost unbelievable.

  #2267096 30-Jun-2019 08:01
Ping @JasonParis , think you should be aware of this one

  #2267097 30-Jun-2019 08:01
@JasonParis or @shaunm

  #2267100 30-Jun-2019 08:18
Just as well that the price has already been set for the sale of VF - otherwise it would be headed down the loo with this sort of service.

Maybe they just don’t care any more because of that.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 


  #2267101 30-Jun-2019 08:35
eracode: Just as well that the price has already been set for the sale of VF - otherwise it would be headed down the loo with this sort of service.

Maybe they just don’t care any more because of that.


Except this is typical of Vodafone customer service, this is why when the sale info came up on geekzone everyone was joking with low ball pretend offers.

  #2267134 30-Jun-2019 09:21
This is beyond horrendous and I'm not too sure how to respond to this to be honest. First - thanks to some of the members for bringing me into the loop on this. Second - my sincerest apologies for what you have gone through. Third, some context (which in no way excuses this experience) before I talk about how we move forward:

 

- 95% of Vodafone's calls have been answered overseas for years - we haven't done anything to change the mix of onshore vrs onshore call volumes

 

- However we are moving from our existing off shore partner who wasn't delivering to a new one and the transition is taking longer than expected. Almost all of the attitude issues that customers are experiencing are from the company we are moving away from which is massively disappointing and frustrating for all. We are moving as quickly as we can but it is taking time.

 

- At the same time the team are two years into a IT simplification programme (moving customer and billing records from 4 stacks to 1) and the customer migrations started in March and are proving to be trickier than they expected. We have made some changes which are starting to see some improvements

 

So it's a bit like the perfect storm at the moment and although the teams are working tirelessly to address them all, most are incremental improvements vrs the bold move that we need to make to turn our service from zero to hero. I'm relatively new in my role, but I've been asking the team to present me a plan for a NZ based service team that significantly changes the game and I hope to sign this off this week. Again this will take some time to implement, but we will share it with you soon so customers can see that we are getting back on track.

 

In the interim, any issues please email me direct so the team and I can sort: Jason.paris@vodafone.com. Sonyab - completely understand your decision but if there is anything that I can do to get this back on track or even make your transition to another provider easier (in the hope that we will at least get a chance to win you back in the future) - please let me know. Deepest apologies again.

 

JP

 

 




  #2267144 30-Jun-2019 09:35
eracode: A telco’s support desk banning customers’ phone numbers? That’s beyond poor.

 

Back in the IHUG days, we didnt ban numbers, just didnt talk to the customer if they gave us their customer details and it flashed up with a warning - we'd advise them we could not assist and they would need to speak to a manager/supervisor.

 

Guess banning numbers is just the easy way out now. 

 

 




  #2267147 30-Jun-2019 09:50
xpd:

eracode: A telco’s support desk banning customers’ phone numbers? That’s beyond poor.


Back in the IHUG days, we didnt ban numbers, just didnt talk to the customer if they gave us their customer details and it flashed up with a warning - we'd advise them we could not assist and they would need to speak to a manager/supervisor.


Guess banning numbers is just the easy way out now. 


 



I could excuse the banning of numbers if customers are abusive or similar. However banning because the customer is requesting service you can’t be bothered giving or where the CSR doesn’t know what to do - which appears to be the OP’s situation - is inexcusable.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #2267149 30-Jun-2019 10:02
Wow, I knew that I was experiencing issues with Vodafone Customer Care - see various posts here at Geekzone over the past month - but it sounds like I'm not alone.

 

What is happened to Vodafone?

 

I know that phone services and phone companies are fine while nothing needs to change - you use the service, you pay the bill, etc - but as soon you request a change, for example, an upgrade from ADSL to Fibre for instance, then everything all fails apart.

 

In the past, I stayed with Vodafone because that offered new products & services as well as better signal coverage, etc. Now, there are only two things why I'll remain a Vodafone customer are:

 

     

  1. Aren't the other phone companies just as bad?
  2. Moving from Vodafone to avoid their Customer Care service means using their Customer Care service!!!

 

I'm not holding my breath for any improvements soon. 

  #2267151 30-Jun-2019 10:10
I hope the Team in VodafoneNZ can really get on top of these issues with customer service @JasonParis

  #2267190 30-Jun-2019 10:22
sorry i don't understand the issue, need to get the story straight:

 

son's phone was on a different plan? and the credit got eaten up? and then they banned his number for being a nuisance to customer service?




  #2267193 30-Jun-2019 10:39
rogercruse:

Wow, I knew that I was experiencing issues with Vodafone Customer Care - see various posts here at Geekzone over the past month - but it sounds like I'm not alone.


What is happened to Vodafone?


I know that phone services and phone companies are fine while nothing needs to change - you use the service, you pay the bill, etc - but as soon you request a change, for example, an upgrade from ADSL to Fibre for instance, then everything all fails apart.


In the past, I stayed with Vodafone because that offered new products & services as well as better signal coverage, etc. Now, there are only two things why I'll remain a Vodafone customer are:



  1. Aren't the other phone companies just as bad?

  2. Moving from Vodafone to avoid their Customer Care service means using their Customer Care service!!!


I'm not holding my breath for any improvements soon. 



Hi Roger. It’s true that the industry isn’t covering itself in glory from a service perspective which has been caused by years of technical, product and plan complexity that we are trying to remove. We are onto it but it will take a little time. In the interim the main thing is to shield our customers from this by doing a great job of managing any customer issues first time.

Thanks for tor patience but do let me know if I can help in any way.

JP




Jason Paris

