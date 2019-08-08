For over 10 years I have enjoyed Sky TV via the Telstra Vodafone cable network. In April a letter advised that the service would be discontinued in May. This was followed by a phone call suggesting alternatives that I might interest me. It was then stopped mid May.

My assumption was that it had become uneconomic and, like many other products taken over, closed down? However, it seems strange I have seen nothing in the media about this closure, and still hear RNZ advising that their broadcast is available via Vodafone cable.

Does anyone know if this service has in fact been discontinued Nationally or just in selected areas.

Thanks