Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone Saturn cable TV shut down?
avond

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#254359 8-Aug-2019 18:06
quote this post

For over 10 years I have enjoyed Sky TV via the Telstra Vodafone cable network. In April a letter advised that the service would be discontinued in May. This was followed by a phone call suggesting alternatives that I might interest me. It was then stopped mid May.

 

My assumption was that it had become uneconomic and, like many other products taken over, closed down? However, it seems strange I have seen nothing in the media about this closure, and still hear RNZ advising that their broadcast is available via Vodafone cable.

 

Does anyone know if this service has in fact been discontinued Nationally or just in selected areas.

 

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop online for outdoor clothing and gear at Kathmandu.
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12588 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2292470 8-Aug-2019 18:18
Send private message quote this post

Was this the Saturn Cable outside of VF Cable areas? eg the weird spots in auckland etc?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

sbiddle
29251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2292495 8-Aug-2019 18:45
Send private message quote this post

Vodafone shut down their ancient MPEG2 DVB-C network that used the silver ADB  boxes for TV.

 

Vodafone TV is still available over the cable network using the T-box (for people who still have them) and the Vodafone TV box which is available over cable and UFB.

 

 

 
 
 
 


ZollyMonsta
2905 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2292496 8-Aug-2019 18:45
Send private message quote this post

This was only the old silver 'ADB' Set Top Box available on Cable in Wellington and Christchurch.

 

 

 

The 'T-Box' still remains on Cable and nationwide on UFB.




 

 

Media DevOps Engineer (TV) @ Vodafone
Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

SATTV
1065 posts

Uber Geek


  #2292553 8-Aug-2019 19:26
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

Was this the Saturn Cable outside of VF Cable areas? eg the weird spots in auckland etc?

 

 

That was telecom, they only lasted six months or so and then gave up and sold it to another company.

 

Saturn never came to Auckland, it was blocked by John Banks who was the mayor at the time as the overhead cables "freaked him out".

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

sbiddle
29251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2292558 8-Aug-2019 20:03
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

 

 

Saturn never came to Auckland, it was blocked by John Banks who was the mayor at the time as the overhead cables "freaked him out".

 

 

Helped by the NZ Herald who ran a world class scaremongering campaign.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12588 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2292565 8-Aug-2019 20:39
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

Vodafone shut down their ancient MPEG2 DVB-C network that used the silver ADB  boxes for TV.

 

Vodafone TV is still available over the cable network using the T-box (for people who still have them) and the Vodafone TV box which is available over cable and UFB.

 

 

 

 

You forget vodafone sell it for VDSL where speeds meet their requirement too ;)

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1399 posts

Uber Geek


  #2292606 8-Aug-2019 20:49
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

Saturn never came to Auckland, it was blocked by John Banks who was the mayor at the time as the overhead cables "freaked him out".

 

 

Now the council doesn't care. Eyesores everywhere.

 

On the other hand, fibre probably wouldn't have happened if we had cable, and we'd be worse off now. So thank you John Banks!

 
 
 
 


antoniosk
2056 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2292608 8-Aug-2019 20:57
Send private message quote this post

ZollyMonsta:

 

This was only the old silver 'ADB' Set Top Box available on Cable in Wellington and Christchurch.

 

The 'T-Box' still remains on Cable and nationwide on UFB.

 

 

This.

 

I guess if the silver box service was closed and t-box is no longer being supplied to new customer,  effectively classic cable tv is sunset with the cable network either being retained to provide IP services only (Internet, voip, IPTV) or Vodafone is just getting as much money as they can before they close cable and then face the cost of taking the cables down (as well as migrating who's left to shiny new chorus fibre connections....)




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

SATTV
1065 posts

Uber Geek


  #2292611 8-Aug-2019 21:17
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

SATTV:

 

Saturn never came to Auckland, it was blocked by John Banks who was the mayor at the time as the overhead cables "freaked him out".

 

 

Now the council doesn't care. Eyesores everywhere.

 

On the other hand, fibre probably wouldn't have happened if we had cable, and we'd be worse off now. So thank you John Banks!

 

 

I could not disagree more  people have short memories, Telstra were the only ones offering VDSL for a number of years, long before Chorus pulled the trigger.

 

If Telstra came to Auckland we would have gotten better speed, VDSL to those who had the option would have come a lot sooner as there would have been major competition.

 

I live in new Windsor and we dont have UFB, it is coming, I used to have ADSL but that became so unreliable that I have had to go to 4G.

 

For four years chorus has refused to fix the cable coming to my property because "UFB is coming soon" 

 

If Telstra came to Auckland we would have had a choice but they were put off, so Chorus has been dragging the chain in NZ largest, most populated  area because there is no competition.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

BioNz
69 posts

Master Geek


  #2292635 8-Aug-2019 23:02
Send private message quote this post

I feel you pain about no fine in new Windsor. The mother in law is down the road from there and only more able to get done.

If Telstra had made a move in Auckland I feel there would of been a good chance we would of seen more fine options sooner than we are now.

The old cable TV equipment sat in remurea exchange for years and years before it was finally pulled out.

sbiddle
29251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2292743 9-Aug-2019 07:48
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

SATTV:

 

Saturn never came to Auckland, it was blocked by John Banks who was the mayor at the time as the overhead cables "freaked him out".

 

 

Now the council doesn't care. Eyesores everywhere.

 

On the other hand, fibre probably wouldn't have happened if we had cable, and we'd be worse off now. So thank you John Banks!

 

 

Cable in Auckland in 2001 when it was originally planned would have been (and I hate using the term!) a game changer. Over the 10ish year period from 1998 - 2008 before cabinetisation many of you either forget or are simply unaware how vastly superior cable was to the copper network.

 

The rollout of cable in Auckland meaning a network in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch would have changed the telco and pay tv landscape significantly in NZ. It probably would have resulted in cabinetisation happening years  before it did, and probably seen Sky TV taking a very different course as Telstra Saturn would have continued down their path of building their own TV product rather than simply reselling Sky because their customers numbers didn't make the case stack up.

 

John Banks and the NZ Herald crippled NZ in ways they still probably don't even realise.

 

 

 

 

afe66
2457 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2292809 9-Aug-2019 10:40
Send private message quote this post

But if we had had more cable internet players would that have caused issues with preventing unified fibre nation wise as companies with existing infrastructure would have lobbied hard against a fibre system like we have now.

Would we have ended up with a mismatched system like currently in Australia?

I doubt smaller centres would have gotten the service they get under current fibre setup with companies looking at cherry picking certain locations and avoiding other (poorer) areas if cities ?

quickymart
5663 posts

Uber Geek


  #2293190 9-Aug-2019 19:54
Send private message quote this post

I remember being at Telstra Clear at the time and seeing the articles in the Herald etc from John Banks and co terrified of cables (like they were personally going to kill him or something) and thinking how ridiculous. I sincerely hope he's not voted in as mayor again - I sure won't be voting for him.

langi27
526 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2293268 9-Aug-2019 21:10
Send private message quote this post

TelstaClear also had a crack at building a 3G network here as well, that could have really changed the landscape. If they had bothered to follow through. 

 

How easily we forgot those that fall by the way side.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=10392084

 

 

jlittle
110 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2293282 9-Aug-2019 22:00
Send private message quote this post

quickymart: the articles in the Herald etc from John Banks and co terrified of cables

 

I think your and other poster's blaming of them is ridiculous; they were simply reflecting strongly held public opinion. 

 

Overhead wiring is a blight on the landscape, that we're working to remove, not make much worse.  But also, overhead wiring is a huge liability because of the trees Aucklanders like to let grow. One day a cyclone will score a direct hit on Auckland and the destruction will be epic, mostly because it's been so long since the last hit (someone told me once it was in the 1930s, but that's a vague memory).  Auckland really needs to get all the overhead wiring underground, and it will save money in the long run.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices





News »

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34






Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.