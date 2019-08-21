Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - various other streaming etc services have a forum but couldn't find Vodafone TV

Set up is an Onkyo receiver TX-NR 686 (newish) and a 65" LG TV 65LM6200-TA (circa 2012/13)

If I connect our new Vodafone TV through any of the HDMI inputs on the receiver I get an error message "Please make sure HDMI connection on your HDCP 2.2 capable TV" (sic). The error message comes from the receiver.

If I connect the Vodafone TV directly to the HDMI input on the TV it works fine - but I don't want to do this as we won't get decent (surround) sound, the TV speakers are particularly crap, and also the way our lounge is set up it just doesn't work.

All I can find otherwise online is here https://community.vodafone.co.nz/t5/Vodafone-TV-SKY/HDMI-error-HDCP-2-2/td-p/216959 but the eventual fix doesn't work as all of the HDMI inputs on the receiver, including the one on the front, are HDCP 2.2. "Fixing" the output TV resolution on the Vodafone TV doesn't work either.

I have tried different HDMI cables, the only one I can't change goes through the wall from the receiver and comes out again halfway round the room (metres away) where the TV is mounted on the wall.

Has anyone come across this? All I can otherwise fix buying a cheap HDMI splitter that 'accidentally' strips HDCP

(Other devices going through the receiver work fine - Apple TV, old Sky HD box (to be ditched hopefully), DVD player, Xbox One etc)

Thanks in advance