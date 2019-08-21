Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVodafone TV HDCP 2.2 compliance issues


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#255631 21-Aug-2019 16:46
Send private message quote this post

Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - various other streaming etc services have a forum but couldn't find Vodafone TV

 

Set up is an Onkyo receiver TX-NR 686 (newish) and a 65" LG TV 65LM6200-TA (circa 2012/13)

 

If I connect our new Vodafone TV through any of the HDMI inputs on the receiver I get an error message "Please make sure HDMI connection on your HDCP 2.2 capable TV" (sic). The error message comes from the receiver.

 

If I connect the Vodafone TV directly to the HDMI input on the TV it works fine - but I don't want to do this as we won't get decent (surround) sound, the TV speakers are particularly crap, and also the way our lounge is set up it just doesn't work.

 

All I can find otherwise online is here https://community.vodafone.co.nz/t5/Vodafone-TV-SKY/HDMI-error-HDCP-2-2/td-p/216959 but the eventual fix doesn't work as all of the HDMI inputs on the receiver, including the one on the front, are HDCP 2.2. "Fixing" the output TV resolution on the Vodafone TV doesn't work either.

 

I have tried different HDMI cables, the only one I can't change goes through the wall from the receiver and comes out again halfway round the room (metres away) where the TV is mounted on the wall.

 

Has anyone come across this? All I can otherwise fix buying a cheap HDMI splitter that 'accidentally' strips HDCP

 

(Other devices going through the receiver work fine - Apple TV, old Sky HD box (to be ditched hopefully), DVD player, Xbox One etc)

 

Thanks in advance

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2303231 21-Aug-2019 18:23
Send private message quote this post

I think the issue is more the stb is handshaking 4K, but your tv doesn’t support that input.
It looks like your receiver only passes through 4K.. no downconversion for the HD TV.




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

328 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2303240 21-Aug-2019 18:40
Send private message quote this post

As above, can the Onkyo receiver TX-NR 686 HDMI input be set to make it look non 4K i.e HD then VTV will be just HD and it should be fine.

 
 
 
 




6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2303302 21-Aug-2019 20:03
Send private message quote this post

Writing this whilst I update firmware on the receiver...desperation tactics....

 

Sorry if this sounds dumb but why would the STB handshake in 4k when it's only capable of 576p, 720p, and 1080p?

 

I've been through every settings menu I can find on the receiver and I can't remember finding anything that changes the 4k pass through settings - I'll have a look again when it starts back up 

2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2303306 21-Aug-2019 20:11
Send private message quote this post

It’s not.

Stb is talking to your amp, which says ‘give me 4k’. The amp can see that the tv doesn’t support 4K, and as it only supports 4K pass through it is displaying the message on the TV.

I looked at the manual for your amp and it seems it supports 4K across all HDMI inputs, so the only work around I can think of would be to put inline between the amp and stb a hdmi switch/splitter that only supports 1080p. Or a HDMI cable that only supports HDCP 1.x

I will test the HDMI switch theory in the office tommorow and let you know the result.




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2303317 21-Aug-2019 20:25
Send private message quote this post

OK thanks

 

I'm trying to think where the oldest HDMI cable in the house is...

 

The other fix of course is a lot more expensive, i.e. new 4k TV. I'll have a word with the Mrs. I'll let you know how that goes ;)

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2303323 21-Aug-2019 20:29
Send private message quote this post

I recently got a new 4K HDR Panasonic TV and would not go back

1409 posts

Uber Geek


  #2303330 21-Aug-2019 20:44
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

ZollyMonsta: I think the issue is more the stb is handshaking 4K, but your tv doesn’t support that input.
It looks like your receiver only passes through 4K.. no downconversion for the HD TV.


In a similar line of thought - I suspect the tv is hdmi 1.4 not 2.0 on its input and the handshake is failing.




Software Engineer

 

 
 
 
 


2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2303332 21-Aug-2019 20:47
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Linux: I recently got a new 4K HDR Panasonic TV and would not go back


I’m still rockin’ my Samsung from 2008 :(




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool

5855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2303335 21-Aug-2019 20:52
Send private message quote this post

ZollyMonsta:
Linux: I recently got a new 4K HDR Panasonic TV and would not go back


I’m still rockin’ my Samsung from 2008 :(


Old Skool



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2303337 21-Aug-2019 20:57
Send private message quote this post

We’ve still got a 50” Panasonic plasma circa 2007, still going strong. The other voda tv I plugged straight into that and it worked first go.

2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vodafone
Subscriber

  #2303734 22-Aug-2019 12:02
Send private message quote this post

I tried my theory today using a MBEAT HDMI-SW41S, however my logic is flawed :)

 

The TV still sends its EDID information and HDCP support, so the STB still sends 4k (Resulting in black screen as the HDMI switch does not support that resolution).

 

A cable that doesn't support HDCP 2.x could be tried, but I do not have any such cables.




Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz cool



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2303906 22-Aug-2019 14:34
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for trying. From what I managed to find on the interweb then some HDMI switches work for this and others don’t. Ironically generally the cheaper and crappier the switch the more likely the ‘strip’ will happen.

How old would an hdmi cable have to be to predate this? I presume you can’t buy them as 1.x these days

22966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2303914 22-Aug-2019 14:49
Send private message quote this post

Try an HDMI scaler instead. I have one I got to capture the console on my crap 1080p only capture box but it only did bad color modes so my picture was worse. Will try it on the Xbox tonight to see if it strips hdcp 2.2 and outputs unprotected or the old hdcp they said in the listing.




Richard rich.ms

1409 posts

Uber Geek


  #2304185 22-Aug-2019 19:58
Send private message quote this post

HairyBG: Thanks for trying. From what I managed to find on the interweb then some HDMI switches work for this and others don’t. Ironically generally the cheaper and crappier the switch the more likely the ‘strip’ will happen.

How old would an hdmi cable have to be to predate this? I presume you can’t buy them as 1.x these days


I think what you may be meaning is an HDCP converter not an HDMI converter.

The former is an HDCP repeater with an input of one [hdcp] standard and an output of the other. Hdcp repeaters also perform can appropriate authentication between the transmitter and receiver.




Software Engineer

 

3688 posts

Uber Geek


  #2304190 22-Aug-2019 20:25
Send private message quote this post

On some amplifiers you can change the HDCP version per input - check to see if your Onkyo can do this.

 

Some older amplifiers had non-HDCP ports on the front, but I'm guessing that's also not the case with your AVR?

 

 

 

As an aside, the Vodafone TV boxes are the worst (NZ supplied) STB's I've ever struck... but yeah, that doesn't help.

 

 

 

What 'should' fix your issue will be plugging the Vodafone box into the TV, then running an optical or digital coax cable back into the AVR. This will mean the HDCP handshake is negotiated by the TV, without the Onkyo interrupting things. What's more, if the box supports 5.1 audio via digital you're golden. If not, you're looking at purchasing an HDCP down convertor.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.