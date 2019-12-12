I recently received an email from Vodafone, telling me that if I was to re-sign for my home and broadband package (for 24 months) I would be eligible for a $10/month discount.
The email gave the impression that the contract period that I was locked in to was either over or coming very close to ending, and by signing up for a new 24 month period that I would be better off (than if I didn't re-sign).
It turns out that my current locked in contract doesn't expire for 10 months, and this wonderful deal that I could have accepted was not only dearer but also for fewer services than i currently receive.
The whole thing feels very shady to me, and has cemented my decision to sever my connection with VF once the current contract expires.
I don't normally pay too much attention to 'renewal' notices - just pay and move on. This has been a life lesson for me.