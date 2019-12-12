ajw: Have you talked to the retentions department. In my case on the Docsis 3.1 network and having fibre in my street got me a better deal plus I got a twinset of Panasonic cordless phones. The general drift I got was they want to keep you on the Docsis 3.1 network for as long as possible.

I'll 2nd this - after a nearly 2hr soul crushing phone experience with the support desk, where 2 routers (1 Voda supplied and the other my own) apparently went faulty at the same time, they tried to charge me to have their router replaced ($199) because my term contract had expired - I (rightly or wrongly) was incensed as I had been a loyal customer for 19 years so expected that I'd could at least get a faulty router replaced at no cost without needing to sign up for another 2 year term.....whoops, starting to rant........

Anyway - the point is that they offered to bump me up to the "full noise" fibreX/HFC service (I'm currently on the 200/20) and chop about $50 per month off the bill if I signed up for another 2 years - IIRC, it was around $112 per month, which included Sky & sport & a landline - my jaw dropped & thought was pretty sharp - looking at the pricing today, just the 900mps connection + home phone is $123 per month (which excludes TV) so that was a significant discount - I checked with the "guy" and he assured me he wasn't making a mistake on pricing.

I was pretty keen to move to fibre (the house is already connected) but they wouldn't budge on the prices for that (cost stayed about the same as I currently pay), so yeah, they really really want you to stay on FibreX/HFC was my experience.

So, once I've weened my wife off the T-Box and onto the gen 2 Vodafone TV box, it will be fibre, IP based TV & see ya Vodafone (for the connection at least, still need them for VTV)

Oh, and about those two faulty routers - magically they started working again after about 90mins on the phone with the support desk, just as I had given up and lost the will to live..........