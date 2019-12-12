So things still aren’t as they should be. Probably not a surprise, and I doubt anyone is reading this, but I just wanted to put this here just in case anyone helpful from Vodafone happens to see this, and does the right thing. @sansom @NickR1

So the first tech replaced the power adapters, (then claimed his computer wasn’t working correctly but still told my husband we were getting great speeds) and left. The download was almost acceptable and upload almost nonexistent!

Ten days later a second technician came to the house (two weeks ago today), he replaced the Technicolor modem, then did some fiddling on the box outside of the house. He had no interest in looking at our T-box. All seemed fine, with as expected download and upload speeds, until we noticed the lights flashing on the tv modem that afternoon and by Saturday morning the T-box was no longer receiving any signal/data.

I then wasted another hour on the phone to Vodafone, where the actual helpful Arnav confirmed that our T-box modem was not responding. He organised a third technician to come to the house the following week, leaving us without TV over Christmas week!

At this point I risked it and went out and bought a Vodafone TV box, which, touch wood, has worked exactly as it should. With all this in mind, I messaged Vodafone to say don’t send the third technician, don’t mess with what we have working and stop charging us for the service we have not received since 8 December. I also asked that somebody needed to make sure our next bill was correct. I have had no response to this message, sent on 27 December. This message was part of an ongoing complaint I started, but it seems to have fallen off Vodafone’s system! This same conversation also made mention of compensation once everything is sorted, I guess not sorting things is a great way to avoid any recompense.

Funnily enough, we’ve just received our next bill and, and, as we predicted, it is incorrect. I’m too angry to call Vodafone just now, but why is everything so difficult?

If anyone is reading this, can you suggest the right area of Vodafone I need to contact, ideally somebody actually based in NZ who has the authority to get things sorted?