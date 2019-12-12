Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Poor Perfomance with UltraFast HFC and T-box after lightning storm


# 261738 12-Dec-2019 15:26
I know this should probably be two different threads, but don't want to be annyoing.

 

 

 

A technician came to the house on Tuesday morning and replaced the power supplies to both the HG659 and the Technicolor units (after being frazzled by lightning), he left, obviously thinking we wouldn't notice the issue was not just with the power supply!

 

 

(apologies for my poor mark-up ability)

 

Does anyone have any suggestions what the problem might be?  I have spent too long talking/messaging VF, and have submitted a complaint, but I was hoping somebody here would have some wise words for me!

 

The lightning also destroyed the HDMI ports on our T-box and the the one on the TV it was connected to.  The technician said it was a sackable offense for him to touch it, so he didn't! Not sure what we're going to do about that.  It still works using RCA cables, but not great. We're not ready to move to full-time streaming TV. We love flicking between "live" TV channels! Is there an app where we can do this without having to wait for apps to load and then clicking to find something of interest to watch?

 

We are so old school we actually had a satellite dish installed a month ago, in anticipation of the T-Box finally dying - we just didn't think it would be quite so soon.  Do people still subscribe to SKY? Our only extras are SoHo and UKTV and Living Channel type channels!


  # 2374311 12-Dec-2019 15:42
Your insurance should cover the cost of the Tv repair. Also I see you are in Wellington, any reason you didn’t have a UHF Antenna installed instead of a dish?



  # 2374318 12-Dec-2019 15:51
I thought about insurance - but other then a dud HDMI port, there are still 2 ports that work (connected to Apple TV and Soundbar). We were thinking of retiring it to the spare room - if we claim on the insurance, they'll probably take it away.  We can't get a UHF signal where we are, too much in the shadow of Mt Vic - had three different guys come round and tell us this!

 
 
 
 


  # 2374323 12-Dec-2019 16:00
Voda TV Gen 2. Buy from retail store though rather than on account (if you buy on account you get the Gen 1).




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.

  # 2374350 12-Dec-2019 16:47
Ok, I thought you meant no HDMI ports worked.



  # 2384650 3-Jan-2020 16:06
So things still aren’t as they should be. Probably not a surprise, and I doubt anyone is reading this, but I just wanted to put this here just in case anyone helpful from Vodafone happens to see this, and does the right thing. @sansom @NickR1

 

So the first tech replaced the power adapters, (then claimed his computer wasn’t working correctly but still told my husband we were getting great speeds) and left. The download was almost acceptable and upload almost nonexistent!

 

Ten days later a second technician came to the house (two weeks ago today), he replaced the Technicolor modem, then did some fiddling on the box outside of the house. He had no interest in looking at our T-box. All seemed fine, with as expected download and upload speeds, until we noticed the lights flashing on the tv modem that afternoon and by Saturday morning the T-box was no longer receiving any signal/data.

 

I then wasted another hour on the phone to Vodafone, where the actual helpful Arnav confirmed that our T-box modem was not responding. He organised a third technician to come to the house the following week, leaving us without TV over Christmas week!

 

At this point I risked it and went out and bought a Vodafone TV box, which, touch wood, has worked exactly as it should. With all this in mind, I messaged Vodafone to say don’t send the third technician, don’t mess with what we have working and stop charging us for the service we have not received since 8 December. I also asked that somebody needed to make sure our next bill was correct. I have had no response to this message, sent on 27 December.  This message was part of an ongoing complaint I started, but it seems to have fallen off Vodafone’s system! This same conversation also made mention of compensation once everything is sorted, I guess not sorting things is a great way to avoid any recompense.

 

Funnily enough, we’ve just received our next bill and, and, as we predicted, it is incorrect. I’m too angry to call Vodafone just now, but why is everything so difficult?

 

If anyone is reading this, can you suggest the right area of Vodafone I need to contact, ideally somebody actually based in NZ who has the authority to get things sorted? 

