I know this should probably be two different threads, but don't want to be annyoing.
A technician came to the house on Tuesday morning and replaced the power supplies to both the HG659 and the Technicolor units (after being frazzled by lightning), he left, obviously thinking we wouldn't notice the issue was not just with the power supply!
(apologies for my poor mark-up ability)
Does anyone have any suggestions what the problem might be? I have spent too long talking/messaging VF, and have submitted a complaint, but I was hoping somebody here would have some wise words for me!
The lightning also destroyed the HDMI ports on our T-box and the the one on the TV it was connected to. The technician said it was a sackable offense for him to touch it, so he didn't! Not sure what we're going to do about that. It still works using RCA cables, but not great. We're not ready to move to full-time streaming TV. We love flicking between "live" TV channels! Is there an app where we can do this without having to wait for apps to load and then clicking to find something of interest to watch?
We are so old school we actually had a satellite dish installed a month ago, in anticipation of the T-Box finally dying - we just didn't think it would be quite so soon. Do people still subscribe to SKY? Our only extras are SoHo and UKTV and Living Channel type channels!