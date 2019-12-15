Hi,

My mothers T Box from 2015 stopped responding to the remote last night.

All the usual trouble shooting completed (batteries, actually cleaned the remote circuit board, cycle the power on everything etc).

VF customer services say nothing can be done and my mum will need to upgrade to new VF TV. But nobody to help me until Monday.

Question: can VF retail stores sort this out? Or do I actually have to wait until Monday?

Edit: Her account is Vodafone C (TCL). which has presented issues since forever when speaking to people.