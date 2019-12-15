Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone TV TBox not responding to remote...no fix?
Goosey

2192 posts

Uber Geek


#261788 15-Dec-2019 10:51
Hi, 

 

 

 

My mothers T Box from 2015 stopped responding to the remote last night.

 

All the usual trouble shooting completed (batteries, actually cleaned the remote circuit board, cycle the power on everything etc). 

 

VF customer services say nothing can be done and my mum will need to upgrade to new VF TV. But nobody to help me until Monday. 

 

 

 

Question: can VF retail stores sort this out?  Or do I actually have to wait until Monday?

 

 

 

Edit: Her account is Vodafone C (TCL).  which has presented issues since forever when speaking to people.  

Yabanize
2337 posts

Uber Geek


  #2375693 15-Dec-2019 11:53
If you point your phone camera (maybe the front camera as some phones have IR filter) at the IR LED can you see it working? Do the other LED's (STB) at the top work?

Goosey

2192 posts

Uber Geek


  #2375935 15-Dec-2019 19:21
Hey,

Will try, however the ‘tv’, Stb’ buttons light up when pressed and yes I made sure it was on ‘stb’.

kiwipawl
269 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622025 15-Dec-2020 15:11
Hi all, our T-Box remote stopped working last night.

 

We don't won't to upgrade to the new Vodafone TV, does anybody out there know if you can replace the remotes?

 

 

 

Cheers Paul.



gbwelly
1141 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2622168 15-Dec-2020 16:45
Just switch to Sky, then you can change ISPs too if you want. You could take the old remote into a Vodafone shop and grovel with them to swap it without alerting the authorities, but don't give them your account number or the T-Box death squad will attempt to replace it with Vodafone TV. You probably think I'm joking.

 

 

 

 







kiwipawl
269 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2622175 15-Dec-2020 17:05
Changing to Sky and my ISP is my preferred option, but someone in my household isn't that keen on change.

 

I have been waiting patiently for it to fail so I can change.

 

I thought I'd ask just in case there was another option with the remote, as I doubt if I could change both my ISP and to SKY by Christmas.

 

 

 

 

