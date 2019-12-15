Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
$500 Late Payment Fee for a 2 week delay in paying internet bill


Geek


# 261795 15-Dec-2019 13:57
Cutting what were multiple long phone calls to VF CS short..

Back in July 2017 there was a problem with my regular standing order for payment of my VF Cable ADSL service. I noticed this perhaps around 2/3 weeks afterwards, it was before my next regular payment, so sent a manual payment for July.

I never received any communication from VF about the delayed payment and never thought about it again.

Since then there has been no further issue with my standing order payments and every month $99.99 is paid to the VF account.

Yesterday, Saturday morning, my Internet service was not working. I called VF and after 2.5hrs I managed to find out that my service had been suspended due to an outstanding balance of $583.

I double checked all my payments and not a single one was missed. After much debating I managed to have VF send me through all their account records since I have never had a bill sent to me and I wanted to match up with my bank statements with their accounts to prove payment had been sent.

During this process it was discovered that they had really messed up all my contact details. The phone number they had for me was missing the last 2 digits, they had my old address from before I transferred my service to my new address and they had an incorrect email address. I have no idea how a telecoms company managed to not realise that a 9 digit number is not valid nor be able to update an account address after moving the service across to it.

Anyhow, I worked my way back through my bills and discovered that my late payment in July 2017 had incurred a late payment fee of $17.25, applied to the September bill. Working forwards from there I see that every month my $99.99 is received on time as usual however they then start adding an additional $17.25 every month, for late payment of their late payment fee. This continues, increasing to $18.50 in March 2018, all the way through to December 2019 when they then decide I owe $500+ of accumulated late payment fees and that I must pay this in order to get my service back.

I really don’t believe this to be fair or just in any way. Even if they had recorded my contact details incorrectly they were absolutely aware of my new address since they had to send someone to install the service in my new address and there was no real attempt to contact me.

Besides the ridiculous late payment fee, during this I also noticed that they had increased my service cost by $3 at the beginning of the year and to make things even worse, I actually went on the VF front page to ensure what they are charging me is correct and the same service looks to be cheaper than what I am being charged.

I’m currently with no internet service which is a real problem since I go on holiday in a few days and my video security system is dependant on there being internet as well as my home automation gadgets - that is not to mention the lack of general internet access and streaming services that I can no longer use. I never realised just how reliant I am on having a 24/7 connection.

Yeh, venting my anger but also wondering on what anyone else thinks - is this really legit? Can they really charge me charges for charges that I wasn’t advised about and then for it to total so much?

 1 | 2 | 3
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375842 15-Dec-2019 14:09
@JasonParis He should get someone onto this in Vodafone to investigate and go over

 

I am sure they would look into the late payments fees if you have been making payments and they have been going into the suspense account

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375846 15-Dec-2019 14:31
You never thought to question Vodafone as to why you were not receiving monthly invoices or bills?




Gordy

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375847 15-Dec-2019 14:33
I imagine someone intelligent at VF will sort this quick smart. 

 

 

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375856 15-Dec-2019 15:21
Oddly enough someone I know has practically an identical story - they stopped registering his payments and he went overdue.

 

He also left them in disgust.

 

I do not think this is an isolated incident.. 

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375867 15-Dec-2019 15:57
Gordy7:

 

You never thought to question Vodafone as to why you were not receiving monthly invoices or bills?

 

 

i also don’t get monthly invoices sent out. I have questioned it many times, and they still don’t send them out. I am compelled to go into my account and verify the invoice if I want to.

 

they have real issues with their various billing systems, and really they have no recourse to dispute because of this. Not getting invoices is hard to overcome.

 

I have found that they are able to see reason, should you take the not inconsiderable effort to engage with them.




BlinkyBill

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375896 15-Dec-2019 17:39
I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375910 15-Dec-2019 18:19
sparkz25:

 

I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

 

 

Someone I know has joined them last week after years of me warning them not to and they've already had the wrong number assigned to them, their line disconnected, confusing texts telling them their second phone line will be installed soon and another asking if they want to disconnect?

 

But because I'd warned them over and over, no sympathy from me!

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek


  # 2375914 15-Dec-2019 18:25
I had something similar happen to me -- it was a while back now, but the general situation was that my CC expired and Vodafone asked me to post them my new card details. 

 

I did so, but they failed to update my card details for a long time and payments were missed. 

 

However, I did not know this because this was when Vodafone changed their policy to stop posting invoices. 

 

The first I knew of a problem was when Vodafone cut off my services. 

 

It was a total shambles, and all of it was totally Vodafone's fault as I had done everything they asked. 

 

 

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2375919 15-Dec-2019 18:43
surfisup1000:

 

However, I did not know this because this was when Vodafone changed their policy to stop posting invoices. 

 

 

The 4 ISPs I have been with over the last 5 years simply email the invoice.

 

I can appreciate VF stopping posting invoices because the cost.

 

 




Gordy

Uber Geek


  # 2375927 15-Dec-2019 19:12
snnet:

 

sparkz25:

 

I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

 

 

Someone I know has joined them last week after years of me warning them not to and they've already had the wrong number assigned to them, their line disconnected, confusing texts telling them their second phone line will be installed soon and another asking if they want to disconnect?

 

But because I'd warned them over and over, no sympathy from me!

 

 

I have to ask, despite you warning them, what made them choose to ignore you and join them in the end? Cost? I doubt they would have joined them based on their customer service.

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375928 15-Dec-2019 19:13
snnet:

 

sparkz25:

 

I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

 

 

Someone I know has joined them last week after years of me warning them not to and they've already had the wrong number assigned to them, their line disconnected, confusing texts telling them their second phone line will be installed soon and another asking if they want to disconnect?

 

But because I'd warned them over and over, no sympathy from me!

 

 

Good luck to them! sounds like they are going to have a lot of fun and games trying to sort that mess out!

 

I was with Vodafone many years ago, but after they tried to charge me a disconnection fee for a service that I didn't sign up for I told them to stick it (somehow a 12month service is converted to a 24month service even tho it clearly states it is a 12month service).

 

I also mentioned that I would never ever use them again or recommend them to anyone ever again, to This day I still haven't used them or recommended them.

 

 

Uber Geek


  # 2375936 15-Dec-2019 19:23
Gordy7:

 

surfisup1000:

 

However, I did not know this because this was when Vodafone changed their policy to stop posting invoices. 

 

 

The 4 ISPs I have been with over the last 5 years simply email the invoice.

 

I can appreciate VF stopping posting invoices because the cost.

 

 

 

 

They were not sending invoices at all - from memory, this is quite a long time ago now. 

 

 

 

 

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375947 15-Dec-2019 19:53
quickymart:

 

snnet:

 

sparkz25:

 

I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

 

 

Someone I know has joined them last week after years of me warning them not to and they've already had the wrong number assigned to them, their line disconnected, confusing texts telling them their second phone line will be installed soon and another asking if they want to disconnect?

 

But because I'd warned them over and over, no sympathy from me!

 

 

I have to ask, despite you warning them, what made them choose to ignore you and join them in the end? Cost? I doubt they would have joined them based on their customer service.

 

 

A bad experience with 2Degrees with mobile roaming in Europe prompted it, why they picked Vodafone I don't know - they were with Slingshot beforehand (whom I also warned against, and they had trouble with) 

 

I'd say cost came into it - they got a bit off each month for 24 months (but were shocked when I said when that term was up they'd likely pay more -- this isn't Spark!) 

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375948 15-Dec-2019 19:54
sparkz25:

 

snnet:

 

sparkz25:

 

I would take that as a hint to leave Vodafone, sounds like they just can't communicate even tho they are a telecommunications company.

 

 

Someone I know has joined them last week after years of me warning them not to and they've already had the wrong number assigned to them, their line disconnected, confusing texts telling them their second phone line will be installed soon and another asking if they want to disconnect?

 

But because I'd warned them over and over, no sympathy from me!

 

 

Good luck to them! sounds like they are going to have a lot of fun and games trying to sort that mess out!

 

I was with Vodafone many years ago, but after they tried to charge me a disconnection fee for a service that I didn't sign up for I told them to stick it (somehow a 12month service is converted to a 24month service even tho it clearly states it is a 12month service).

 

I also mentioned that I would never ever use them again or recommend them to anyone ever again, to This day I still haven't used them or recommended them.

 

 

 

 

I'd say they're in for some poor form to come

 

Problem is I get told about it all and asked to help...............

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2376000 15-Dec-2019 21:14
moschops: Cutting what were multiple long phone calls to VF CS short..

Back in July 2017 there was a problem with my regular standing order for payment ... Anyhow, I worked my way back through my bills and discovered that my late payment in July 2017 had incurred a late payment fee of $17.25, applied to the September bill. ...

 

     

  1. You would hope that outstanding invoices that old have some "statute of limitations".
  2. Why does the VF accounts department not make contact / send notices for outstanding payments older than 30 days?
  3. (Not) profit ... 🙀




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



