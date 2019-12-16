Hi there.

Can I have some feedback / advice please?



My partner was on Vodafone Fibre broadband until June 2019 when we switched to 2Degrees fibre. The 2degrees fibre connection became active on 20 June 2019.

My partner then called Vodafone to cancel the service.

She was told that there had to be one month notice given. She said ok, I'll give one month notice right now.

Apparently she was then told she wasn't allowed to give notice of cancellation because there was still an outstanding balance on the bill.

She paid the $260 outstanding but accidentally paid it to the wrong Vodafone bank account (old bank bill payment setup or something). After many hours on the phone over 2-e weeks Vodafone confirmed they had found the $260 credit and would move it to the correct account which would clear what was owed.

Meanwhile they had sent bills for 19 June - 18 July and 19 July to 18 Aug and additional late payment fees before the cancellation finally took affect.

We were left with a $206.47 bill for 60 days we were connected and using 2 Degrees Fibre. Grrrrr.

Vodafone have pressured my partner into a payment arrangement to pay the debt off. She's felt very overwhelmed and quite bullied by the experience and stressed by the many hours on the phone trying to get this mess sorted.

I'm pretty annoyed about it. She has already paid $100 and I'd like to push back on paying the remainder (second month and late fees). I accept the 30 day notice period... but charging us for 2 months (and late fees) for a service that was no longer being provided really irks me.

My questions:

1) Can Vodafone refuse to cancel a service because there is an outstanding balance on an account? That seems like BS to me. My partner was trying to cancel, not refusing to pay whatever was left on the account.

2) When a customer changes broadband providers, is Vodafone notified of the new provider connection when it happens? I'd like to know whether Vodafone has no idea that the connection has changed (apart from the fact that the modem is no longer connected) or if they are immediately notified and therefore cancel any related wholesale service but will continue to charge the end customer anyway until the customer cancels?

Any feedback would be appreciated.

Thanks in advance.