Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVodafone broadband cancellation woes - feedback please?


87 posts

Master Geek


# 261824 16-Dec-2019 23:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi there. 

 

Can I have some feedback / advice please? 

 


My partner was on Vodafone Fibre broadband until June 2019 when we switched to 2Degrees fibre.  The 2degrees fibre connection became active on 20 June 2019. 

 

My partner then called Vodafone to cancel the service. 

 

She was told that there had to be one month notice given.  She said ok, I'll give one month notice right now.

 

Apparently she was then told she wasn't allowed to give notice of cancellation because there was still an outstanding balance on the bill.

 

She paid the $260 outstanding but accidentally paid it to the wrong Vodafone bank account (old bank bill payment setup or something).  After many hours on the phone over 2-e weeks Vodafone confirmed they had found the $260 credit and would move it to the correct account which would clear what was owed. 

 

Meanwhile they had sent bills for 19 June - 18 July and 19 July to 18 Aug and additional late payment fees before the cancellation finally took affect.  

 

We were left with a $206.47 bill for 60 days we were connected and using 2 Degrees Fibre. Grrrrr. 

 

Vodafone have pressured my partner into a payment arrangement to pay the debt off.  She's felt very overwhelmed and quite bullied by the experience and stressed by the many hours on the phone trying to get this mess sorted.  

 

I'm pretty annoyed about it. She has already paid $100 and I'd like to push back on paying the remainder (second month and late fees). I accept the 30 day notice period... but charging us for 2 months (and late fees) for a service that was no longer being provided really irks me.  

 

My questions: 

 

1) Can Vodafone refuse to cancel a service because there is an outstanding balance on an account?   That seems like BS to me.  My partner was trying to cancel, not refusing to pay whatever was left on the account. 

 

2) When a customer changes broadband providers, is Vodafone notified of the new provider connection when it happens?  I'd like to know whether Vodafone has no idea that the connection has changed (apart from the fact that the modem is no longer connected) or if they are immediately notified and therefore cancel any related wholesale service but will continue to charge the end customer anyway until the customer cancels? 

 

Any feedback would be appreciated. 

 

Thanks in advance. 

Create new topic
4751 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2376700 17-Dec-2019 07:22
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Definitely one for @JasonParis. And yes, when you change RSP's, the Losing Service Provider usually receives a notification that the connection is being moved elsewhere.



87 posts

Master Geek


  # 2378940 20-Dec-2019 07:05
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

Definitely one for @JasonParis. And yes, when you change RSP's, the Losing Service Provider usually receives a notification that the connection is being moved elsewhere.

 

 

 

 

Thank you!  That's what I thought. @JasonParis - if you're happy to provide any additional insights I'd appreciate it. Otherwise I'll go back to Vodafone and push back against paying the remaining $100 + late fees we were charged for a service that was no longer being provided.

 
 
 
 


566 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378945 20-Dec-2019 07:23
Send private message quote this post

Do you have written communications to/from Vodafone? With these blokes, that is the best way of getting correct action - after calling and talking get them to confirm in writing what they want you to do, then act accordingly.

 

without written communications it is an endless cycle of frustration.




BlinkyBill

3232 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2378948 20-Dec-2019 07:28
Send private message quote this post

Definitely sounds like one to push back on. I wouldn't be paying a cent more than the 1 months notice.  I don't see how they can keep charging you after you have notified cancellation, surely any outstanding account is simply a matter for debt collection.  Keeping your account active with the risk of further charges is borderline blackmail to me.  

 

That said I have been through the 'paid to wrong account' fiasco myself.  As best I can figure they had a change of billing system which changed our account number and the account that we were to make electronic payments into.  We followed their instructions but it still went into the wrong account.  Finding it and getting it swapped over to the correct  account took 3 weeks and 4 phone calls, each assuring they were onto it.  We refused to pay more until they sorted it out....thankfully they eventually did. 

 

If it can't be resolved here, I suggest making a formal compliant, then if that doesn't resolve it https://www.tdr.org.nz/making-a-complaint

 

 




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman



87 posts

Master Geek


  # 2378953 20-Dec-2019 07:39
Send private message quote this post

BlinkyBill:

 

Do you have written communications to/from Vodafone? With these blokes, that is the best way of getting correct action - after calling and talking get them to confirm in writing what they want you to do, then act accordingly.

 

without written communications it is an endless cycle of frustration.

 

 

Very little in writing.  That's what I'd do but my partner made the calls and didn't ask for confirmation in writing.  If Vodafone won't wipe the outstanding amount the next step is to request copies of all recorded phone calls and then move onto an official complaint. 

 

At the end of the day it's only $100 or so but (in my opinion) the service from Vodafone is always so appalling that I'm happy to spend a bit of time and energy pushing back rather than just giving in. 

 

Thanks for the reply!

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.