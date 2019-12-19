Eventually they fixed it but failed to provide my additional free data blocks. So i called them again and insisted they had no record of the terms and said they could do nothing about it.
At this stage im furious because of my time wasted and they are reluctant to provide me with what was promised. I am at this stage refusing to pay my vodafone bill as i do not want to pay for something that is charged to me and shouldnt be.
The poor customer service has left me volitile and not sure why i cannot get proper action from them.
Any recommendations ?