Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandVodafone contract change nightmare.


324 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261888 19-Dec-2019 22:48
Send private message quote this post

So i wont bore with a long story. But i had negotiated with vodafone sales department about my expired contract and got them to agree to a less $20 per month plan and an additional free two data blocks per month. All was well until the rollover for the next month came and the changeover had failed and when my data ran out, i could not add more data and would have no internet for a week while they tried to fix it. Well this happend about 3 times over 2 months where i would run out of data and have no internet.

Eventually they fixed it but failed to provide my additional free data blocks. So i called them again and insisted they had no record of the terms and said they could do nothing about it.

At this stage im furious because of my time wasted and they are reluctant to provide me with what was promised. I am at this stage refusing to pay my vodafone bill as i do not want to pay for something that is charged to me and shouldnt be.

The poor customer service has left me volitile and not sure why i cannot get proper action from them.

Any recommendations ?

Create new topic
13598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378832 19-Dec-2019 23:04
Send private message quote this post

This can be difficult.

 

I changed my phone to a business plan, having been assured by the salesperson that I would be able to continue sharing the data with my tablet as I already was.

 

After a long while in which I thought all was well (the cell signal indicator showed on the tablet etc) I was one day somewhere where I had no wifi and found that the tablet wouldn't work. On investigation I eventually unearthed the fact that on a Business Plan, you cannot share the data - something you might reasonably think a salesperson would know.

 

The only option was to pay for a separate tablet connection every month or switch back to a non-business plan and I did the latter.

 

 

 

On your issue, no doubt VF recorded the conversation (for "training purposes"...) and I presume you are entitled to ask for a copy of what they recorded. You could try that?





21665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378834 19-Dec-2019 23:18
Send private message quote this post

I suggest calling and asking for your issue to be escalated to XSquad who look after the "complex" issues. 

 

I am pretty sure VF record all calls, so getting them to go back and find the recording to verify the issue should be straight forward. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


21665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378835 19-Dec-2019 23:20
Send private message quote this post

For future reference, I recommend rather than getting them to agree to something "outside the ordinary" you get some tangible immediately claimable thing instead, such as an account credit to the same value or phone rebate credit or something. 

 

When something isn't "easy" for the billing system to recognize, this is where things come unhinged. This isn't VF specific, it's pretty much any large company. 

 

 



324 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378837 19-Dec-2019 23:27
Send private message quote this post

Cool, thanks for the info. Il give that a shot tomorrow. :)

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.