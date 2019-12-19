This can be difficult.

I changed my phone to a business plan, having been assured by the salesperson that I would be able to continue sharing the data with my tablet as I already was.

After a long while in which I thought all was well (the cell signal indicator showed on the tablet etc) I was one day somewhere where I had no wifi and found that the tablet wouldn't work. On investigation I eventually unearthed the fact that on a Business Plan, you cannot share the data - something you might reasonably think a salesperson would know.

The only option was to pay for a separate tablet connection every month or switch back to a non-business plan and I did the latter.

On your issue, no doubt VF recorded the conversation (for "training purposes"...) and I presume you are entitled to ask for a copy of what they recorded. You could try that?