ForumsVodafone New ZealandNetflix problem, cant watch anything


# 261905 20-Dec-2019 19:56
Let me explain and hoping, may be Vodafone pro tech guy can help me. I see this situation as "Man in the middle". Long story shot: Netflix error code is 251-251. What had been done:

 

no VPN, no DNS proxy

 

reboot modem a few times

 

reboot router a few times

 

Uninstalled/installed Netflix

 

called Netflix with this error, 30min spent, no help, said the problem with other end

 

called Vodafone, saying Netflix wont help, nothing from Vodafone.

 

Devices used: Nvidia Shield TV, Apple TV, Vodafone TV - same story.

 

Internet works fine, no problem at all, I can watch Apple TV+, Sky Sport Now, all NZ TV channels, etc.

 

changed DNS from Vodafone to Google - nothing changed, same error

 

 

 

Am I right saying that somewhere something cached between Vodafone and Netflix? And How long to wait to clear cache?

Mr Snotty
  # 2379372 20-Dec-2019 20:13
Sounds like you're not using your ISP's DNS servers (as in, been using an unblocker in the past).




  # 2379383 20-Dec-2019 21:02
michaelmurfy:

 

Sounds like you're not using your ISP's DNS servers (as in, been using an unblocker in the past).

 

 

Now using automatic DNS, before were 203.109.129.67 203.109.129.68.

 

Hmmm, just did try HP laptop with Chrome and it worked :(((, dont understand whats going on, laptop use router DNS, which are above.

 

PS: bugger I did not disconnect from work VPN, false alarm

 
 
 
 


  # 2379384 20-Dec-2019 21:03
not that it helps with your issue, but props to recognizing it seems to be a netflix issue and reaching out to them.

 

thats not a common step before calling the RSP..




  # 2379385 20-Dec-2019 21:05
hio77:

 

not that it helps with your issue, but props to recognizing it seems to be a netflix issue and reaching out to them.

 

thats not a common step before calling the RSP..

 

 

Called 2 times right now, they are going through the guide which was created Netflix tech, nothing they can help

