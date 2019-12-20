Let me explain and hoping, may be Vodafone pro tech guy can help me. I see this situation as "Man in the middle". Long story shot: Netflix error code is 251-251. What had been done:

no VPN, no DNS proxy

reboot modem a few times

reboot router a few times

Uninstalled/installed Netflix

called Netflix with this error, 30min spent, no help, said the problem with other end

called Vodafone, saying Netflix wont help, nothing from Vodafone.

Devices used: Nvidia Shield TV, Apple TV, Vodafone TV - same story.

Internet works fine, no problem at all, I can watch Apple TV+, Sky Sport Now, all NZ TV channels, etc.

changed DNS from Vodafone to Google - nothing changed, same error

Am I right saying that somewhere something cached between Vodafone and Netflix? And How long to wait to clear cache?