We recently had great prompt support from Vodafone when suffering from regular disconnects on our FibreX/HFC connection. A tech came within 24 hours and replaced our modem and carried out some maintenance on the street side of our cable connection. All good when he left but about 12 hours or so later our upload speed dropped from 20mbit/sec to under 2. Despite a call to the Ninjas and some tweaks applied from their end this has persisted. I'm wondering if it is a network problem.



Anyone able to assist?



Many thanks.