@vodafone.co.nz lost. --> amazon account


3891 posts

Uber Geek


# 261929 22-Dec-2019 17:19
Parents had set up amazon with now defunct @vf email address, so their digital assets are currently lost.

I assume this is/was a common problem.

Is there an advice?

D

28452 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2380167 22-Dec-2019 17:42
Your can just log into Amazon and change your email address.



3891 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2380169 22-Dec-2019 17:44
sbiddle: Your can just log into Amazon and change your email address.



Lost the password, hence wanting to do password recovery




2169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2380172 22-Dec-2019 17:54
I wonder what happens if you walk through the Amazon steps to recover your password. Dooo do doo, let's try it!!

 

"Has your email or mobile number changed?

 

 

 

Hmmm I wonder what happens if I click that link.  Let's push the boat out and try moving our mouse over.  Now I apply some pressure to the mouse button and woah woah a new webpage is loading fek what does it say?

 

"Did You Know?

 

 

 

We’re sorry to hear that you’re having issues with your account login. To reset your account information, call us at 1-800-388-5512 or, if outside the U.S. or Canada, 1-206-922-0880 (International, charges may apply)."

 

 

 

Well fsck me would you look at that.

 

 

 

I DO NOT WANT TO SOUND BONKERS but I wonder, just wonder, what would happen if I called +1-206-922-0880 on a telephonical device?

 

 

 

I will leave that as a thought exercise to the reader.

 

 

 


2169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2380173 22-Dec-2019 17:55
Wow can I get a medal for whatever I did in that post that broke stuff so badly?

