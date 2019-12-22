I assume this is/was a common problem.
Is there an advice?
sbiddle: Your can just log into Amazon and change your email address.
I wonder what happens if you walk through the Amazon steps to recover your password. Dooo do doo, let's try it!!
"Has your email or mobile number changed?
If you no longer use the email address associated with your Amazon account, you may contact Customer Service for help restoring access to your account."
Hmmm I wonder what happens if I click that link. Let's push the boat out and try moving our mouse over. Now I apply some pressure to the mouse button and woah woah a new webpage is loading fek what does it say?
"Did You Know?
We’re sorry to hear that you’re having issues with your account login. To reset your account information, call us at 1-800-388-5512 or, if outside the U.S. or Canada, 1-206-922-0880 (International, charges may apply)."
Well fsck me would you look at that.
I DO NOT WANT TO SOUND BONKERS but I wonder, just wonder, what would happen if I called +1-206-922-0880 on a telephonical device?
I will leave that as a thought exercise to the reader.
