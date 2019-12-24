Prior to moving to our new (and still being built) house in May 2020, we're moving to a temporary address for approx five months without any internet access. And will rely on local 4G for our internet access.

As we're going to be renting out our existing home, I'll leave a older (but serviceable) Vodafone Ultra Hub router connected to ONT so that that tenant can get this connected to whatever service they prefer.

We'll take the newer Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus and Vodafone TV with its Sky Services to use with the new fibre service at the new house

That's the simplest way to do this?