# 261947 24-Dec-2019 12:31
Prior to moving to our new (and still being built) house in May 2020, we're moving to a temporary address for approx five months without any internet access. And will rely on local 4G for our internet access.

 

As we're going to be renting out our existing home, I'll leave a older (but serviceable) Vodafone Ultra Hub router connected to ONT so that that tenant can get this connected to whatever service they prefer.

 

We'll take the newer Vodafone Ultra Hub Plus and Vodafone TV with its Sky Services to use with the new fibre service at the new house

 

That's the simplest way to do this?

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2380890 24-Dec-2019 12:37
Have you sorted a 4G connection yet? You won't need the Ultra Hub plus as the 4G modem is a router as well

 

What size 4G data bundle plan are you going to get? VodafoneTV will chew the data bundle quite quick depending on how much you use it

  # 2380910 24-Dec-2019 13:11
Whilst Vodafone TV will work over 4G, it will chew through your data allowance rather quickly!




