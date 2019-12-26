Hi,

I'd just like to say Vodafone really goes the extra mile for you to maintain customers. Here is what they offered me.

-They forgot to deduct the -$10 discount and refunded $120 as credit from December 2018.

-1gbps HFC upgrade for free, from 200mbps.

-2x Free Landline Handsets

-$200 new customer joining credit (despite being an existing customer)

-The usual 5 best mates (free calling) and free national calling.

-$80 a month

If you're not happy with your plan, don't be afraid to scope out the competiton. Especially 2Degrees at the moment, it might not work so well if you're on UFB as it's not their private infrastructure.