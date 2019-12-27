Hi guys, ok so my situation

Bought a new vf tv box about 3 weeks ago, had it in lounge, connected via WiFi, worked straight out of the box, about a week ago, moved it to bedroom, plugged in and worked straight away, today we got upgraded to fiber x connection, with new vf tv, it needed a WiFi extender, that works ok, but went into bedroom, the new box I bought wouldn't work at all, stuck on the connecting to internet screen, irony is, we can now connect bedroom tv to WiFi which it seems to be doing just fine, any tips on getting the bedroom vf box working again please?



Tried disconnection everything, power off, reset switch on vf box, nothing so far has fixed it, the tech had left before I thought to test it, but wasn't part of his install so wasn't really his problem to sort, but it was working fine before he did the install



Cheers