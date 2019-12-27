Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VF tv stopped working the day we got fiber installed


Hi guys, ok so my situation
Bought a new vf tv box about 3 weeks ago, had it in lounge, connected via WiFi, worked straight out of the box, about a week ago, moved it to bedroom, plugged in and worked straight away, today we got upgraded to fiber x connection, with new vf tv, it needed a WiFi extender, that works ok, but went into bedroom, the new box I bought wouldn't work at all, stuck on the connecting to internet screen, irony is, we can now connect bedroom tv to WiFi which it seems to be doing just fine, any tips on getting the bedroom vf box working again please?

Tried disconnection everything, power off, reset switch on vf box, nothing so far has fixed it, the tech had left before I thought to test it, but wasn't part of his install so wasn't really his problem to sort, but it was working fine before he did the install

Cheers

The VTV unit will only connect to 5Ghz Wi-Fi which has a much weaker signal over 2.4Ghz

 

Edit: Just checking were you given another Vodafone TV unit with the Fibre X install?



7is there a way to reset it and start again? It was working just fine this morning but no idea whether it was connected to 2.4 or 5, it just connected when I first plugged in lounge and moved to bedroom

 
 
 
 


It could of only connected to the 5Ghz Wi-Fi as the VTV unit does not support 2.4Ghz

Is your access point located up high enough / best location so the VTV can see the 5Ghz Wi-Fi?



Yes got a new vtv unit with install, but it needed a WiFi extender as its gen 1 apparently and doesn't have WiFi at all, that's in the lounge and working fine

@gricey So you purchased a Gen2 VTV unit and then you upgraded to FibreX and Vodafone supplied you with a Gen1 VTV unit which you are trying to use now?

 

Please tell me I am not correct!

@IvanPiacun Are you reading this the same way I am?

 
 
 
 




On remote  go MENU/Settings/More Settings/Network and see if you can reconnect the wifi.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.

Does the Wi-Fi extender support 5Ghz Wi-Fi? This is the first thing you need to check



Linux:

@IvanPiacun Are you reading this the same way I am?


Hi sorry didnt explain too well, wanting to use BOTH, gen1 stays in lounge and gen2 I bought for bedroom
Tried the settings as suggested above and no, cant connect to 5g network, CCTV sees it but cant connect, seems wifi from supplied router not strong enough im guessing, was working with my router this morning, may have to set that up as extender if possible in bedroom, yuck but I'll try and see if thats an option, not ideal, router is upstairs, lounge and bedroom I'm trying to connect to are downstairs, large house. Old router is netgear nighthawk w7000 I think
Thanks to all, I think the new router wifi signal is too weak sighs

Your new router is what??




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.

