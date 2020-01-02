Hi Team

Is anyone else having some reliability issues this morning?

Much of yesterday and last night I was accessing work (Voyager UFB) from my in-laws over their DSL connection, and while their 4mbps DSL isnt going to set any records, it is very stable. This morning, the same access is unusable. Someone I trust has tested from a Vodafone VDSL connection that normally runs like greased lightning (close to 100mbps), and the same poor performance to work was experienced. I also have a client in the South Island on Vodafone connections reporting issues, and she is not doing anything other than browsing. Browsing for me seems fine. No issues are being experienced Voyager to Voyager. A PINGPATH test to work shows a 6% packet loss, which is rather unusual.

Vodafone's network status page reports no issues. Voyager's network status page reports no issues. I'm not inclined to call the Vodafone call centre to report a fault, as I don't have significant evidence, and tbh I'd not be optimistic about getting this past the Level 1 guys.

Any further reports or thoughts or suggestions are welcome.

Cheers

Mike