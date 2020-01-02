Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand Domestic packet loss this morning


# 262048 2-Jan-2020 10:09
Hi Team

 

Is anyone else having some reliability issues this morning?

 

Much of yesterday and last night I was accessing work (Voyager UFB) from my in-laws over their DSL connection, and while their 4mbps DSL isnt going to set any records, it is very stable.  This morning, the same access is unusable.  Someone I trust has tested from a Vodafone VDSL connection that normally runs like greased lightning (close to 100mbps), and the same poor performance to work was experienced.  I also have a client in the South Island on Vodafone connections reporting issues, and she is not doing anything other than browsing.  Browsing for me seems fine.  No issues are being experienced Voyager to Voyager.  A PINGPATH test to work shows a 6% packet loss, which is rather unusual.

 

Vodafone's network status page reports no issues.  Voyager's network status page reports no issues.  I'm not inclined to call the Vodafone call centre to report a fault, as I don't have significant evidence, and tbh I'd not be optimistic about getting this past the Level 1 guys.

 

Any further reports or thoughts or suggestions are welcome.

 

Cheers
Mike




  # 2384063 2-Jan-2020 10:17
Where is the packet loss happening? Perhaps post your pathping?

  # 2384072 2-Jan-2020 10:37
Possibly affecting traffic via AKL-IX?

 

To sip.2talk.co.nz:

 

 

To www.stuff.co.nz:

 

 

To Trademe is via WIX and shows no loss.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2384079 2-Jan-2020 10:42
PINGPATH from Vodafone DSL to Voyager UFB (our main connection)

 

Computing statistics for 200 seconds...
            Source to Here   This Node/Link
Hop  RTT    Lost/Sent = Pct  Lost/Sent = Pct  Address
  0                                           InspironM731R [192.168.0.9]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  1   16ms     0/ 100 =  0%     0/ 100 =  0%  192.168.0.1
                                2/ 100 =  2%   |
  2   69ms     3/ 100 =  3%     1/ 100 =  1%  218-101-99-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [218.101.99.254]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  3   60ms     6/ 100 =  6%     4/ 100 =  4%  203.97.78.54
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  4   68ms     6/ 100 =  6%     4/ 100 =  4%  203.97.78.53
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  5   69ms     2/ 100 =  2%     0/ 100 =  0%  g1-0-0-906.u12.telstraclear.net [203.98.18.66]
                                5/ 100 =  5%   |
  6  ---     100/ 100 =100%    93/ 100 = 93%  voyager-dom.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.118.162]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  7   62ms     7/ 100 =  7%     0/ 100 =  0%  lag-1-621.br1.mdr.vygr.net [114.23.3.231]
                                6/ 100 =  6%   |
  8   61ms    13/ 100 = 13%     0/ 100 =  0%  xxx.xxx.co.nz [114.23.xxx.xxx]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

PINGPATH from Vodafone DSL to 2Degrees VDSL (our backup connection)

 

Computing statistics for 150 seconds...
            Source to Here   This Node/Link
Hop  RTT    Lost/Sent = Pct  Lost/Sent = Pct  Address
  0                                           InspironM731R [192.168.0.9]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  1    4ms     0/ 100 =  0%     0/ 100 =  0%  192.168.0.1
                                2/ 100 =  2%   |
  2   64ms     3/ 100 =  3%     1/ 100 =  1%  218-101-99-254.dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz [218.101.99.254]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  3   67ms     2/ 100 =  2%     0/ 100 =  0%  as9500.akl-ix.nz [43.243.21.64]
                               10/ 100 = 10%   |
  4   50ms    16/ 100 = 16%     4/ 100 =  4%  as23655.akl-ix.nz [43.243.21.30]
                                0/ 100 =  0%   |
  5   63ms    12/ 100 = 12%     0/ 100 =  0%  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
                                1/ 100 =  1%   |
  6   85ms    13/ 100 = 13%     0/ 100 =  0%  xxx.xxx.co.nz [202.124.xxx.xxx]

 

Trace complete.




  # 2384085 2-Jan-2020 10:51
Thanks, team.

 

Hmmm... I don't have a lot of experience with this sort of thing....  does this suggest a possible issue at the peering exchange?

 

The VDSL connection has lower reported packet loss, but the facilities I'm accessing are still unusable.




