Father re-signed Vodafone HFC contract and then was told he will lose existing copper phone line - any way to avoid this?


# 262073 3-Jan-2020 20:22
Got a call from my father - when he spotted that his Vodafone bill had had its standard contract renewal increase he called them up and renewed his broadband/sky tv/phoneline package (provided over HFC) for another year.

 

Today he got a notification that he had requested a VOIP line install so should be aware of issues with existing monitoring packages etc. This caused a bit of annoyance as he didn't think he had "requested" a VOIP phone, and would cause issues for his existing monitored alarm system. He called back and told them he didn't want his POTs line changed, and that if they couldn't do so he wasn't going to sign another year's contract. 

 

Apparently after a long discussion he was told that he probably couldn't stick with a copper phone line, but that they would call him back in ten minutes if it was possible. No call came, so he's considering going with another provider.

 

Although he is provisioned over HFC he does have fibre to the front of his house, so changing to another provider shouldn't be too difficult, but I thought I should check if anyone knew if there was a way to keep his existing copper line to avoid the faff of a changeover?

  # 2384756 3-Jan-2020 20:27
Vodafone are migrating all customers to VoIP and ultimately shutting down their Nortel switch. You *may* be able to stay if you find the right person to do it for you but will have to move eventually.

I'm not sure what relevance fibre has - if you move to fibre you'll be moved to VoIP, and even if you moved to a RSP and kept a Chorus / Spark PSTN line the migration of these all to VoIP and NEAX shutdown of the whole POTS network starts accelerating within the next few months with full shutdown in the years ahead.



Regardless of who you go with you will need to upgrade your alarm. Monitoring of alarms over POTS won't really be a thing within the next 2 years or so as a result of the POTS shutdown.

  # 2384762 3-Jan-2020 20:54
Hi there,

 

The resign will involve migrating to a VOIP only account platform which is meant to have been advised during the sales call. If you've received any emails with a new account number it means the ball is rolling - please PM me any account details so I can fully halt the process while you and your father discuss your options.

