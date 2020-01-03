Got a call from my father - when he spotted that his Vodafone bill had had its standard contract renewal increase he called them up and renewed his broadband/sky tv/phoneline package (provided over HFC) for another year.

Today he got a notification that he had requested a VOIP line install so should be aware of issues with existing monitoring packages etc. This caused a bit of annoyance as he didn't think he had "requested" a VOIP phone, and would cause issues for his existing monitored alarm system. He called back and told them he didn't want his POTs line changed, and that if they couldn't do so he wasn't going to sign another year's contract.

Apparently after a long discussion he was told that he probably couldn't stick with a copper phone line, but that they would call him back in ten minutes if it was possible. No call came, so he's considering going with another provider.

Although he is provisioned over HFC he does have fibre to the front of his house, so changing to another provider shouldn't be too difficult, but I thought I should check if anyone knew if there was a way to keep his existing copper line to avoid the faff of a changeover?