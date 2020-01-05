Is there someone at Vodafone who could help me with temporary access to an old mobile number I had disconnected a couple years ago providing it hasn't been re-issued?

Long story short, I changed my number a couple years back and simply changed the sim in my phone, didn't think much of it at the time as I keep all my passwords safe

Now I have recently got a new phone and have lost access to my WeChat account along with years worth of message history and all my contacts.

As it turns out WeChat can use mobile number with a temp code to sign in or a username/password or both methods, I was only using my mobile number with a code unfortunately and WeChat support are of no help what so ever.