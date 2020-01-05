Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262103 5-Jan-2020 21:34
Is there someone at Vodafone who could help me with temporary access to an old mobile number I had disconnected a couple years ago providing it hasn't been re-issued?

 

Long story short, I changed my number a couple years back and simply changed the sim in my phone, didn't think much of it at the time as I keep all my passwords safe

 

Now I have recently got a new phone and have lost access to my WeChat account along with years worth of message history and all my contacts.

 

As it turns out WeChat can use mobile number with a temp code to sign in or a username/password or both methods, I was only using my mobile number with a code unfortunately and WeChat support are of no help what so ever.

  # 2385602 5-Jan-2020 21:26
Have you called your old mobile number before posting this? This would tell you straight away if the number has been reallocated



  # 2385603 5-Jan-2020 21:27
Linux: Have you called your old mobile number before posting this?

 

 

 

Not yet I haven't but was considering doing that tomorrow, its a bit late at night now.

 
 
 
 


  # 2385604 5-Jan-2020 21:31
This should be the first thing you should do

  # 2385608 5-Jan-2020 21:40
Although this is exactly what a scammer would do if trying to get into someone's bank account. Let's say Bad Actor has user name and password but need a code for bank transfer. Easy to login, start the transaction then call the number and say "this is my old number, need the reset code, can I get you to read for me please" and then submit the transfer. The poor person would get a SMS and read back.

If anyone called ne asking to read a code I would hang up straight away. Also I wouldn't be surprised if a telco would not let you do this because is pretty close to a SIM swap attack.




