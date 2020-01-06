Just had an email bill come thru from them.

In the past there has been a $4.40 hosted services shutdown credit, and a $4.40 Monthly Fee (Domain Base Plan) on there, so it was a zero amount which is fine because I have nothing with them anymore.

This time the credit is gone.

If you have in the past had stuff with vodafone and been ignoring closing the account properly (as I have) because dealing with them is just too much, then watch for this. I guess I will have to call them today to sort this...