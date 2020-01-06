Hi

I have VOIP over Enable fibre. Vodafone are the provider. There are 2 friends' landlines that I attempted to call from my landline today, and I get the message 'The number you have dialled is not in service'. I can, however, make successful calls from my mobile phone to their landlines. I don't know how long this problem has been there - possibly since we or they have had VOIP. Calls to most landlines work fine, or I would have noticed before.

Both friends have VOIP connections, one via fibre, the other I don't know.

A third friend has Spark wireless broadband with VOIP over it for her landline, but calls to that one work fine.

Perhaps there is some network interconnect problem?

I won't publish their full numbers, but here are the most significant digits of the friends' landline numbers:

mine: 03 328 xxxx, mobile 021 xxxxxx

friend1: 03 328 xxxx

friend2: 03 981 xxxx

friend3: 03 328 xxxx

Any ideas? I have attempted to report this to Vodafone, but have given up trying to get the call centre to understand the problem. They insist that it is a fault at the friends' premises, ignoring the fact that I can make calls from a mobile to the very same numbers. I am currently trying to stop them doing a factory reset of my Ultrahub upsetting all my port forwarding. I am not sure how that solution fits with the fault being at the friends' premises!

Regards

Ken