Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandCannot call some VOIP landlines from my VOIP landlne


38 posts

Geek


# 262129 6-Jan-2020 19:15
Send private message

Hi

 

I have VOIP over Enable fibre. Vodafone are the provider. There are 2 friends' landlines that I attempted to call from my landline today, and I get the message 'The number you have dialled is not in service'. I can, however, make successful calls from my mobile phone to their landlines. I don't know how long this problem has been there - possibly since we or they have had VOIP. Calls to most landlines work fine, or I would have noticed before.

 

Both friends have VOIP connections, one via fibre, the other I don't know.

 

A third friend has Spark wireless broadband with VOIP over it for her landline, but calls to that one work fine.

 

Perhaps there is some network interconnect problem?

 

I won't publish their full numbers, but here are the most significant digits of the friends' landline numbers:

 

mine: 03 328 xxxx, mobile 021 xxxxxx

 

friend1: 03 328 xxxx

 

friend2: 03 981 xxxx

 

friend3: 03 328 xxxx

 

Any ideas? I have attempted to report this to Vodafone, but have given up trying to get the call centre to understand the problem. They insist that it is a fault at the friends' premises, ignoring the fact that I can make calls from a mobile to the very same numbers. I am currently trying to stop them doing a factory reset of my Ultrahub upsetting all my port forwarding. I am not sure how that solution fits with the fault being at the friends' premises!

 

Regards

 

Ken

Create new topic
64 posts

Master Geek


  # 2386302 6-Jan-2020 19:30
Send private message quote this post

Can they call your voip number?

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.