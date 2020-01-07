Please can someone with a VF fibre connection who has the time and energy pay a visit to www.nos.nl  (the Dutch public service broadcaster), go to an item with embedded video (indicate by a little icon) and play the clip, and post back with your experience.

 

I’m getting extensive buffering on these, to the extent that a 1.5 minute clip can take as long as 10 minutes to complete. 

 

This has been happening for as long as I can remember, but I’m now fed up with this and first step in resolving it is to determine if it’s just me.

 

Background:

 

It happens on a hard-wired PC (as well as on wifi of course).  I am on a 100/20 Vodafone  (Chorus-delivered) fibre connection and have been for about 6 years.  It is stable and reliable.  Downloads, from e.g. Steam, are at near line-speed.  YouTube, Google Play movies, etc. all stream HD flawlessly. 

 

Also worth noting is that if I use the VPN built-in to the Opera Developer browser the video buffering is usually significantly less, sometimes I can even watch a clip uninterrupted this way.