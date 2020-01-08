Hi everyone,

We’re excited to let you know that the My Vodafone app will soon be getting an upgrade.



Over the next few weeks we’ll be inviting customers to put our new app through its paces with some rigorous testing of a pre-release beta version.

The testing will be fast paced and interactive. Feedback can be provided by simply shaking your phone and our Digital team will be standing by to tackle any issues as soon as they’re raised.

Interested in getting involved?

You’ll need to be…

a Vodafone customer

a regular user of the My Vodafone app

committed to testing and sharing your feedback with us

If this sounds like you, please follow the link below to complete a short survey:

https://www.vodafonevoice.co.nz/c/a/5clyg65EIzSIYKV71I6gGW

If you’re selected as a tester you’ll receive an email with next steps. If you’re not successful this time around, don’t worry - there will be more opportunities to help with beta testing in future.

Thanks for your time & interest!

Pippa @ Vodafone