anyone else having problem with sound on a Vodafone phone? Mate has got a VFD 620 handset on prepaid - and all sounds stopped working two days ago, i.e. phone call rings, text bleeps, system alerts .. a lot of options are turned off (I know because I set the phone up for her to not be a freaking drama queen) but sounds she does want like phone calls no longer work.

Everything backed up so a reset only a click away, just interested if there were any other similar experiences / fixes out there. Running F-Droid, and SkyTube to download Youtube songs but stock other than that.

