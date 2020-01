I've had to change my online backup service provider so will be uploading a couple of Terabytes of data to the new one (mostly from a decade of pics and vids).

I've currently got an UltraFast HFC 200 connection, so I think my upload speed is around 20Mbps, which would pretty much mean a month of uploading.

If I called up Vodafone to upgrade my plan to a faster speed connection for a month or so, would that entail new hardware etc, and would any additional speed be worth the effort?