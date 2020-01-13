Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand Roaming costs - is this actually correct?


13686 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 262256 13-Jan-2020 10:34


I was doing some research on roaming costs.

 

I visited this page, where I read as follows:

 

Same Countries, Different Roaming Rates
Between Spark and Vodafone, there are different roaming rates for the same country. For example, if you stop off in Dubai for five days, and use 1 GB of data, with a Spark roaming plan you will pay $20 or $15, depending on the plan you pick. If you are with Vodafone, which does not offer the UAE in its standard roaming plan, you would pay $250 (as it sells 200 MB of data for $50 as part of its 'Data Angel Overseas' package). But if you go prepay, Vodafone would charge an astonishing $10,000 for 1 GB.

 

 

 

(My bold)

 

 

 

Is this actually true? It seems...excessive.





5741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390863 13-Jan-2020 10:53


Yes that is the cost in the UAE / Dubai so you know to keep mobile data off when roaming on Vodafone Prepay

506 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390872 13-Jan-2020 11:16


I have a Oz-based relative who got a $AU1,200 bill for cell-phone data usage whilst waiting a couple of hours between flights in Dubai.
In that context, the quoted Vodafone rate seems entirely possible.

 

😬

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65245 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2390938 13-Jan-2020 11:57


Yes, hard to believe how the same service has different prices depending on the product you are using - on account vs prepay...




