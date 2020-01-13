Hello lurking Vodafone reps. After some great assistance in resolving the issues in this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=261475 I've now got a few minor billings issues that need resolving. I have called Vodafone but keep getting disconnected, plus I can barely comprehend the broken English of the CSR and thusly have no confidence in getting any sort of timely outcome.

Issues I have:

1. Seeking a refund of the $14.95 Vodafone Hub postage and handling fee. I shouldn't have to pay a fee for an item I instructed Vodafone multiple times not to send and have since returned.

2. I have been incorrectly placed on an Ultimate Home plan even after giving instructions (multiple times) that I wanted a plan without Vodafone TV included. I believe I should be on a Smart Connect plan (Naked unlimited - Fibre Max 12 month term matches the price and features I was quoted over the phone, although the English of the typical CSR is so bad anything could have been said). Seeking a change in plan and refunds of the difference since changing to Fibre Max in mid November.

3. My on account mobile has not been linked to the internet plan as was requested. Seeking this to occur and refunds of the difference incurred since changing to Fibre Max in mid November.

These issues are not the end of the world, but I haven neither the time or patience to go around in circles with a foreign call centre.