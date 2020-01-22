Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New ZealandNew Vodafone plans for fixed wireless broadband


BDFL - Memuneh
65309 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 265455 22-Jan-2020 13:35
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

Vodafone New Zealand is today launching ginormous data packages for wireless broadband customers nationwide, with 300GB and 600GB commercial packages on sale now and selected customers invited to participate in a trial of 1 terabyte (1TB) worth of data a month.

 

The 300GB plans are available for $73/month and 600GB plans for $83/month – while thousands of existing Vodafone wireless broadband customers will be offered the ability to trial a 1TB plan while paying the same as a lower data cap.

 

Carolyn Luey, Consumer Director, says: “We know Kiwis are consuming more and more data and it’s only set to increase further with the advent of 5G. Data usage over Christmas and New Year’s 2019 peaked at more than 35% higher than the same period last year – and we know from international experience that high data limits are what many consumers are wanting, offering them even more bang for their buck.

 

“We’re offering these ginormous data plans for wireless broadband customers around New Zealand to access via 4G now – with a view to building out our 5G fixed wireless plans, which will launch later in 2020 as more 5G broadband devices become available.

 

“We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met. And 1TB is a lot of data – you’d need to send 7.14 billion tweets a month to use that much data!

 

“Ultimately, as the world goes increasingly wireless and as 5G becomes more prevalent we believe up to a quarter of our broadband customers could be using fixed-wireless connections in the next 3-5 years – so we’re looking to ensure our products and offering meets that demand.”

 

The 300GB and 600GB wireless broadband plans are available to new and existing Vodafone customers in the three main cities (Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch) as well as most parts of urban regional centres – including Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, Queenstown, Palmerston North, Napier, New Plymouth and Rotorua.

 

To find out more, please visit: www.vodafone.co.nz/home-wireless-broadband

 




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
1566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2404582 22-Jan-2020 13:46
Send private message quote this post

i don't understand the huge push for bigger fixed wireless broadband caps in areas with near-complete fibre rollouts.





cheap secure seedboxes

'That VDSL Cat'
11514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2404592 22-Jan-2020 13:56
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

l43a2:

 

i don't understand the huge push for bigger fixed wireless broadband caps in areas with near-complete fibre rollouts.

 

 

a Fibre access tail costs money. a Wireless connection funds a cell network that has multiple uses.

 

 

 

plus JP knows how well wireless is for us :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


513 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2404596 22-Jan-2020 14:06
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

l43a2:

 

i don't understand the huge push for bigger fixed wireless broadband caps in areas with near-complete fibre rollouts.

 

 

a Fibre access tail costs money. a Wireless connection funds a cell network that has multiple uses.

 

 

I.E. the provider avoids the 'Chorus Tax' - or 'UFF Tax' or 'Enable Tax' if you're in a non-Chorus area.
The money they don't pay Chorus / UFF / Enable is more than enough to pay for the small additional fixed infrastructure cost.

 

Also, provided that there's a decent traffic prioritisation scheme on place, fixed broadband traffic 'fills in gaps' up to a fairly high congestion level, so the traffic is from the provider's point of view, close to free (as in beer, not as in liberty)

1980 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2404641 22-Jan-2020 14:21
Send private message quote this post

Plus for many people it’s a lot cleaner and simpler - so much consumer kit comes with wifi built in now, there’s no need for extensive training Ethernet wires in the house or fitouts to older properties. 

 

streaming tv seems to be pretty good over wireless too.




________

 

Antonios K

 

Click to see full size

4506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2404674 22-Jan-2020 14:57
Send private message quote this post

It's also good for people with uncooperative neighbours or landlords who insist on blocking fibre installations.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.